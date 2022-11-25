Using ball fakes, cuts, field vision and even a spin move, Oakdale's dual-threat quarterback Evan Austin had done everything in his power on Friday to avoid getting tackled.
So, it was odd to see him voluntary go down while carrying the football. Even stranger, he did so as a defender.
Pressed into duty as a defensive back in the playoffs after playing strictly on offense during the regular season, Austin plucked the ball out of the air for an interception on St. Charles' last-gasp hook and lateral play with 27.9 seconds left.
And rather than risk a fumble trying for Oakdale's second pick six of the night, Austin cut his return short and downed the ball, knowing the turnover was all the Bears needed to close out a wild 27-22 win over the visiting Spartans in the Class 3A state football semifinals.
Oakdale (11-2) heads to the state championship game for the first time since winning its lone state crown in 2018. The Bears will face Damascus, a 42-7 winner over River Hill, in the 3A final at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.
"Never been this far, and just the fact that we're the second team to do this makes this even bigger," Austin said. "It feels so good for everyone on the team. I couldn't be more excited."
The game itself sure didn't lack excitement. Not on a night when the Bears got a touchdown pass from kicker Rory Blanchard on a fake field goal and a 74-yard pick six from Hunter Thompson.
And while Austin scored the go-ahead touchdown in uncharacteristically humdrum fashion, a huge hole by his linemen let him score with ease from 5 yards out with 3:32 left, he ended up being involved in the final wild play of the night.
While Oakdale's defense turned in a gritty effort, which was even more impressive because it lost standout lineman Josh Crummitt to a leg injury in the second quarter, the Spartans got big plays from receivers who sprinted, scampered or pushed for extra yards after making grabs.
And with one minute left, St. Charles receiver Kordell Batten did that very thing, lunging to Oakdale's 44, which was just enough yardage for the first down on a fourth-and-9 situation.
After the Spartans took their final timeout to avoid a pre-snap penalty, St. Charles quarterback Keyon Washington threw a short pass to receiver Keyon Washington. Austin, playing cornerback, then sprung into action.
"I saw that running back coming out of the backfield, and the wide receiver kind of turned like he was going to give the pitch," Austin said. "I just took it out of mid-air, I just felt it coming."
It was his second interception this season, with the other coming in a playoff win over Frederick. While Austin played defense last year, he didn't do so during the regular season after taking over starting quarterback duties.
But the Bears have used him at safety or corner in the playoffs.
"In key moments, we kind of slipped him out there a little bit," Oakdale coach Kurt Stein said. "The season's on the line, you've got to put your best players out there on the field, and he made a pretty big play there at the end."
Defensive end Dom Nichols also came up with big defensive plays, including timely sacks down the stretch.
"He had a couple big sacks," Stein said. "They like to throw, the quarterback's real good, so we had to put pressure on him, and that's Dom's job."
When players took the field right before the opening coin toss, Nichols carried a sledgehammer, an honor bestowed on Bears hard hitters. Granted, Nichols also had to use some cunning.
"I was just doing me, really," he said of pressure on the quarterback. "I had to change it up every time. He wasn't a bad left tackle."
Austin rushed for 155 yards on 26 carries. After scoring on a 15-yard run in the second quarter, he got the game's final score to cap a 49-yard drive set up by a fumble recovery and comprised of short but consistent gains from him, DJ Moore and Nick Miller.
Rory Blanchard wasn't in the backfield on the drive because he hurt his ankle. He did try the extra point, but he missed and dropped to the turf after the kick.
The Bears hope to have Blanchard and Crummitt, who suffered an apparent leg injury with 8:35 left in the second quarter, back for the state final.
"Obviously, two of our big players," Stein said. "So we'll have to get to the training room and see what the deal is."
Blanchard was involved in the game's biggest play. After an incompletion put the Bears in a second-and-goal from the 3 with 1.4 seconds left in the first half, Blanchard appeared ready to try a tie-breaking, 10-yard field goal.
But the long snap went directly to Blanchard, who then lofted a pass that William Hodges caught in the right corner of the end zone as time expired, allowing the Bears to a take 21-14 lead into halftime.
"He was covered, so I just threw it where I knew only he could get it, and it worked," Blanchard said.
Calling it a gutsy call by Stein, Blanchard said he tried that very play earlier this postseason against North Hagerstown.
"He said keep it in your back pocket because we're going to use it again," Blanchard said. "We used it again, and it worked."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.