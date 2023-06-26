Before the start of his sophomore football season at Oakdale, Dominic Nichols and two of his teammates, Evan Austin and Hunter Thompson, made it their goal to not have to pay for college. Nearly two years later, all three can say they won’t have to spend a penny.
The Bears’ trio of rising seniors all announced commitments to Division I FBS teams in the past week, receiving full rides in the process. Nichols is the highest-profile of the bunch, as he will be playing in college at Michigan.
“Their academics were good, obviously. The [name, image and likeness package] was good, and how I’m gonna be developed and make it to the NFL is probably the best part,” Nichols said Monday night.
Nichols, who will be an edge rusher in college, said the Wolverines put together an NIL deal for him, though he said he could not disclose the financial terms.
He had offers from nearly three dozen Division I schools, including two-time defending national champion Georgia. Nichols is by far the most heavily recruited player Oakdale coach Kurt Stein said he’s had in his program, dating to the school’s start in 2010.
Nichols said his decision largely came down to Michigan, Clemson and Kentucky, and the Wolverines won out due in part to the school’s strong academic reputation.
“It’s probably the most stressful thing I’ve had to deal with just because it goes on for so long and it’s such a big decision,” Nichols said.
But now, he’s made it, and Michigan is getting a tantalizing player.
Nichols is explosive in his athletic 6-foot-5, 250-pound frame, an imposing edge rusher who wreaked havoc during the Bears’ run to the Class 3A state final in 2022, registering nine sacks across five playoff games. He finished the season with 11 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss.
He stands to be even more productive in his final season with Oakdale.
“He’s a very intelligent kid. When you coach him … if you tell him to do something, he’s gonna want to know why,” Stein said. “The other thing with him is, and I think this is what a lot of the college coaches like, I don’t think he’s anywhere reached his best football yet. He keeps getting bigger, he keeps getting stronger, keeps getting more skilled. He’ll be way better this year than he was last year.”
And that will likely continue to be the case with the Wolverines, last season’s Big Ten champion and a College Football Playoff semifinalist.
Shortly after Michigan first offered him a scholarship last summer, Nichols went up to a camp in Ann Arbor to work out and meet the defensive coaching staff. He said he was enthused by their interactions, and that feeling of mutual respect only solidified in his future visits to the school that he will soon call his new home.
“They told me what I needed to work on and what I was good at. They kept it real,” Nichols said. “They didn’t tell me what I wanted to hear because they were recruiting me.”
Editor’s note: The News-Post will have a story on Austin and Thompson’s commitments in the coming days.
