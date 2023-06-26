Dom Nichols 2

Oakdale defensive end Dom Nichols had nine of his 11 sacks in the playoffs last season and finished the year with 16.5 tackles for loss.

 Courtesy photo by Mike McNally

Before the start of his sophomore football season at Oakdale, Dominic Nichols and two of his teammates, Evan Austin and Hunter Thompson, made it their goal to not have to pay for college. Nearly two years later, all three can say they won’t have to spend a penny.

The Bears’ trio of rising seniors all announced commitments to Division I FBS teams in the past week, receiving full rides in the process. Nichols is the highest-profile of the bunch, as he will be playing in college at Michigan.

