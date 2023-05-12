Oakdale sophomore Nicholas Novitski has strived to become a more aggressive player this season, and the results of that effort have materialized on the court.
Novitski improved his record to 17-0 this season with a 6-0, 6-0 victory Friday over Tuscarora’s Ben Anspach in the Frederick County Public Schools boys No. 1 singles final at Baker Park.
He will be one of the favorites to win a regional title next week and hopes to make a strong push for a state title in Class 3A this season.
“I have been working on being more aggressive with my shots, especially my forehand,” Novitski said. “So, I have been working on putting the ball away, placement and overall making my game more aggressive than defensive.”
The rest of the county tennis titles on the boys side were won by Urbana, the top team in the county for many years running.
In No. 2 singles, the Hawks’ Javin Ahuja defeated Tuscarora’s Matthew Mercier, 6-1, 6-1.
In No. 1 doubles, Urbana’s Ritvik Gonugunta and Luc Lugez rolled over Oakdale’s Nicholas Rengen and Caleb Wernau, 6-1, 6-0.
In No. 2 doubles, the Hawks’ Nanda Kota and Maxwell Liu blanked Linganore’s William Rosquist and Todd Johnson, 6-0, 6-0.
And in No. 3 doubles, Urbana’s Mihir Mahadev and Gabriel Khawaja beat the Lancers’ Jack Winkler and Boateng Kankam, 6-0, 6-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.