URBANA — Kevin Li’s graduation last June left a void at the top of the boys singles scene for high school tennis in Frederick County.
There is not a clear-cut No. 1 player this season or a favorite to win the county championship after the two-time county champion departed from Urbana.
On a very windy, cold and, at times, rainy Friday at Urbana High School, two of the leading contenders to lay claim to that title were trying their darndest just to keep the ball in play.
“It was really bad. It was really hard to play,” said Oakdale freshman Nicholas Novitski, who pulled out a 6-2, 1-6, 10-6 victory over good friend and occasional opponent and hitting partner on the junior-tennis circuit, Charles Lowery of Urbana.
Novitski’s victory was the lone win for Oakdale in a 4-1 loss to Urbana, the preeminent tennis program in the county for the boys and girls for the better part of a decade.
The girls match Friday was decided by the same score in favor of the Hawks.
The 14-year-old Novitski, who has been playing tennis since he was 6, was slicing the ball far more than usual to negotiate the wind and try and keep the ball in the court.
He was even forced to change his approach depending on what side of the court he was on.
“If I hit it too hard on one side, it would go flying. If I didn’t hit it hard enough on the other, it wouldn’t go anywhere,” he said.
Novitski said he was trying not to think very much about the conditions because “it might affect my mental game.”
After cruising through the first set and then dropping the second in similar fashion, he said he went into “consistent mode” and tried not to miss a shot. This is the approach he takes after he drops a set.
“It usually benefits me,” he said. “The other player has momentum. Maybe they try to hit a little bit harder and start to miss.”
After he wins a set, he tries to stay as aggressive as he can without overdoing it.
“My dad [Alex] always taught me not to get too far ahead of myself,” Novitski said.
It can be challenging. Given his vast experience playing tennis, Novitski came into the season harboring goals of winning a state title, even as a freshman holding down the No. 1 spot on a varsity team.
Friday’s win over Lowery, a match that even Novitski said could have gone the other way, raised his record to 4-0 this season.
He also has a win over another player in the county-title conversation, Tyler James of Middletown.
“Tennis-wise, he’s got all the tools you need,” Oakdale boys coach Chris Schlee said. “I had a match at West Winds, and I see this kid just drilling the ball. And I am doing the math and thinking, ‘OK, he is either Oakdale or Linganore.’ That’s where he is going to be playing. And he comes up to me and said, ‘Hey, are you the tennis coach?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I hope you are going to Oakdale next year.’ He said, ‘I’ll be there, Coach.’”
On the girls side, there is a little more clarity in terms of the pecking order.
Urbana sophomore Shloka Tambat, a county and regional champion and state semifinalist in Class 4A last spring, is back and taking aim at state title this season.
The Hawks’ No. 2 singles player, Claire Kim, who won a state title in mixed doubles last season with Li, also returned this season.
Urbana’s girls are more inexperienced in the doubles ranks.
“We have some nice returning players that weren’t in our lineup last year,” Hawks coach A.J. Stuart said.
RESULTS
Boys
Urbana 4, Oakdale 1
Singles — Novitski (O) def. Lowery, 6-2, 1-6, 10-6; Ahuja (U) def. Bhetalam, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles — Joshi-Harish (U) def. Parker-Mitchel, 6-1, 6-1; Garvey-Kurian (U) def. Lopez-Wernau, 6-0, 6-1; Kota-Husain (U) def. Taneja-Rottgering, 6-1, 6-2.
Girls
Urbana 4, Oakdale 1
Singles — Tambat (U) def. Overman, 6-1, 6-1; Burkhard (O) def. Kim, 6-1, 7-5. Doubles — Broder-Flynn (U) def. Pabis-Candland, 6-0, 6-1; Croghan-Rowol (U) def. Yolamanchili-Miller, 6-0, 6-2; Buist-Nayeem (U) def. Colbish-Elizalde, 6-1, 6-1.
