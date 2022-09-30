Last week, Oakdale's football team got away with playing a sluggish first half against visiting Linganore.
This week, the Bears did it again on their home field and paid a steep price, as Fort Hill shredded Oakdale with its running game and looked very much like the best Class 1A team in the state in a 49-21 road win.
"Listen, that's two weeks in a row we played like garbage in the first half. You can't do that," Oakdale coach Kurt Stein said. "In the second half, we weren't bad. But it's too late.
"Last week, we were lucky we were able to turn it around at halftime and start playing. But we can't come out asleep in the first half every time and expect to beat a good team."
Fort Hill (5-0) scored touchdowns on its first six offensive possessions, all on runs of 28 yards or longer.
Any hopes Oakdale (4-1) had of rallying for another big second-half comeback were extinguished almost immediately, as Fort Hill scored on the first play after halftime on a 76-yard run by senior Mikey Allen.
Allen also scored on a 34-yard run in the final minute of the first half and returned an interception 42 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
"We are extremely disappointed. That's two years in a row against them we are a better team than what we showed," Stein said, referring to a 42-7 loss in Cumberland last season to Fort Hill. "We have to go out there and execute. We can't expect games to come to us like it's going to be easy."
Oakdale's run defense, which was outstanding in the second half last week in the 28-14 win over Linganore, was virtually non-existent for much of this game.
Fort Hill rushed for 487 yards and six touchdowns on 39 carries. The Sentinels had 314 yards on 20 attempts in the first half.
They passed just three times and completed all three for 28 yards.
Oakdale did not produce a defensive stop until there was 1 minute, 7 seconds to play in the third quarter on a recovered fumble.
"They ran a play. We have guys that were supposed to be in position, and he wasn't there," Stein said. "I have to look at the film to see. But we certainly didn't execute our game plan."
Fort Hill's speedy back, Tanner Wertz, scored the first three times he touched the ball on runs of 28, 32 and 54 yards. The first two were virtually identical, simple inside handoffs, and Wertz was virtually untouched both times as he sliced through the Oakdale defense on his way to the end zone.
"We should have had a linebacker right there every time," Stein said. "But he wasn't there. We weren't getting off blocks and we weren't coming down with violent intent to make tackles."
Oakdale did score a pair of touchdowns in the second half to stop a running clock that started on the first play of the third quarter when the deficit reached 35 points.
Quarterback Evan Austin scored on a 9-yard run, and then DJ Moore found a seam on a 35-yard touchdown run for the Bears.
Those scores followed a 3-yard touchdown run by Rory Blanchard with 2:02 to play in the first half for Oakdale.
"We just have to come ready to practice and get better every day of the week," Austin said. "Can't have any off days. We've got to come out way stronger. ... It didn't go our way tonight. But we've got to get better."
