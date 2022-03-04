UPPER MARLBORO — Tyson Thompson has been plagued by bad luck over the course of his brief wrestling career.
His freshman year at Oakdale High ended prematurely with a partially torn labrum. His sophomore season ended in similar fashion with a broken hand.
Then, there were no state championships during his junior year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
So to finally get the chance to wrestle at states, let alone win two matches like he did Friday at The Show Place Arena, and be one of 15 (13 boys, two girls) local athletes still standing in the state semifinals carried significant meaning for him.
“It’s kind of hard to describe,” said Thompson, who pulled a 3-2 upset over Eleanor Roosevelt’s once-beaten regional champion Sean Isangedighi in the first round before pinning Parkville’s regional runner-up Donnell Dawkins in 1 minute, 22 seconds in the Class 4A-3A quarterfinals at 195 pounds. “It’s just amazing to be here.”
Thompson (34-4) considers himself a lacrosse player above all else. He started wrestling in seventh grade, just looking for an activity to do with friends during the winter sports season.
Then, he began to catch on during his eighth-grade year and placed fourth in a youth state tournament. From that point on, one of his primary goals has been to win a state title.
He is now two wins from achieving it. Thompson will face Woodlawn’s unbeaten regional champion, Justin Briscoe (19-0), in the state semifinals, which begin at 11 a.m. Saturday.
“I came here and kind of just took it all in [Friday],” Thompson said. “Now, it’s go time, trying to win a state championship.”
There were 35 wrestlers from Frederick County that came to states, and only one, Kaylie Musard of Walkersville, had ever won a state title on the high-school level. Close to half of the total contingent can achieve that dream today.
Another outstanding showing for the Middletown wrestling team was punctuated in the quarterfinals by senior Russell Endicott’s 5-2 victory at 285 pounds over North Caroline’s 2A East regional champion Chris Clarke.
Endicott shook his fists after pulling out the win in the third period and then jumped into the arms of his coach, Chad Strube.
The heavyweight was one of six Middletown wrestlers to win twice and advance to the semifinals, joining the Knights’ county and regional champions — Dylan Hart (106), Alexander DeVriendt (113), Aidan Waters (182), Kieran Hofgesang (195) and Chad Hoy (220).
“Everyone is really wrestling to their potential,” Strube said. “I want to see them [focus] and finish strong.”
The rest of the Frederick County semifinalists Friday were Linganore’s Dylan Rohn (120) and Ethan Arneson (160), Urbana’s Anson Gentry (182) and Anthony Corso (285), Tuscarora’s Chase Wheeler (113) and Brunswick’s Morgan Corwine (145).
They join the two female wrestlers from the county that advanced to the semifinals during Thursday’s session, Musard (235) and Catoctin’s Emma Taylor (115).
Corso’s trip to the semifinals with a pair of victories Friday represented a significant breakthrough.
The junior at Urbana was not good enough to qualify for regionals during his freshman season and then did not wrestle last season due to the pandemic.
Stepping onto the big stage at states for the first time was a nerve-wracking experience for Corso, the 4A West regional champion at heavyweight.
But he managed to overcome the jitters to pull out a 2-1 victory over Chesapeake-Anne Arundel’s Delmar White in the first round and then pinned North County’s Ki’Aharie Lomax in 4:52 in the quarterfinals to improve to 34-3 this season.
“You never know if you are going to ever get this experience again,” said Corso, who will face Westminster’s once-beaten regional champion, Kaden Bryan, in the semifinals. “So you have to go out there and lay it on the line.”
