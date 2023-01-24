All of 6-foot-1 in his high tops, senior Will Rodriguez stands as one of the leading rebounders for the Oakdale High boys basketball team.
He slips into the lane among much taller players and positions himself well when shots go up. He is small enough that most teams think to box him out, and, as a result, the ball often winds up in his hands for a putback or to extend a possession for his team.
“I just try and crash the boards aggressively,” Rodriguez said of the valuable contributions he makes from a guard’s spot for the Bears. “If you want it, you can go and get it.”
On Tuesday night, junior Gage Linton was just hot enough as a shooter, and Rodriguez delivered just enough of his patented putbacks to lift Oakdale to a 59-52 home win over Linganore.
The Bears improved to 9-7 on the season despite scoring only eight points in the fourth quarter, which gave Linganore (8-7) some hope. The Lancers whittled a 16-point deficit down to single digits in the final minute.
“Unfortunately, we have a pretty young team,” Oakdale coach Brandon Long said, trying to explain why it didn’t close the game with a little more authority.
The poor fourth quarter followed an encouraging third period for the Bears, as their execution on both ends of the floor allowed them to break open a two-point game at halftime.
Rodriguez opened the second half with a 14-foot jumper and later had back-to-back putbacks to stretch the lead to 15.
Oakdale outscored Linganore 19-5 in the third quarter.
“Offensively, that was probably our best quarter of execution, and I thought we did a really good job on the boards getting second-chance opportunities,” Long said.
The Bears’ up-and-down second half was preceded by Linton’s red-hot first half, during which he made five 3-pointers and scored 17 of his game-high 20 points. Rodriguez was next on the team with 17.
For a stretch of the first half, it did not look like Linton was going to miss.
“I didn’t even have to dribble that much. My teammates were finding me,” he said. “I just had to catch and shoot.”
Linton relished being in the zone. He knows that it’s not often a player gets that hot.
“After the first few [shots] fall, you just sort of black out,” he said.
Meanwhile, Linganore was wondering what could have been after poor first and third quarters cost them the game.
The Lancers scored nine in the first and five in the third, with a 3-pointer by senior guard AJ Vollmer that beat the buzzer being the only thing that prevented that quarter from being even more disastrous for Linganore.
The Lancers had only managed a pair of free throws by junior guard Tommy Walsh in the third quarter up until that point.
“We’ve got a lot of young and inexperienced kids, and I was actually just telling them the consistency has got to be better,” said Linganore coach Tim Abercrombie, who was pleased with the way they battled back in the second and fourth periods.
“It’s a long season,” he said. “We play a couple of quarters at a time, but never a full game.”
In the junior varsity game, Adam Jelali made eight 3-pointers and finished with 25 points to lead Oakdale to a 55-35 win.
