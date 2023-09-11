The drama was at its peak in Monday’s action-packed field hockey game between Middletown and Linganore, and the players weren’t even out on the field.
Huddled in front of their respective benches, all of them anxiously looked at two field hockey officials who were poring over a rule book in front of the scorers table.
They were conferring after Knights junior Mady Parmenter took a shot that went into the cage near the end the first overtime. The question was: did the ball completely cross the goal line before the final horn sounded?
“It was in before the buzzer,” Parmenter said.
The officials eventually confirmed that very thing, triggering smiles and roars from Middletown players as they celebrated a hard-fought 2-1 win over the host Lancers.
Official Chrissy Makosy said the horn was sounding as she blew her whistle.
“The way the rule goes, I can’t blow my whistle until the whole ball crosses the line. Because if it stops on the line, it’s not a goal,” Makosy said. “So, I’m blowing my whistle for the goal, meaning it’s already crossed the line. Then the horn blows. So I just wanted to make sure on my timing.”
So ended a game that featured constant excitement, not surprising considering these teams went to a shootout in the playoffs last season. The Knights won that game 5-4.
“So we knew coming in they were going to be thirsty to win this game,” Middletown coach Michelle Buhrman said. “But we also had to be just as hungry and thirsty to get what we could.”
Both teams generated what looked like promising scoring changes throughout the game, only to have them thwarted by brilliant stops in the goal from Middletown’s Clara Stamper (seven saves) and Linganore’s Zoe Theologou (12 saves).
The Lancers applied heavy pressure during the final minutes of regulation and in overtime.
With about a minute left in the extra period, Stamper came out near the top of the circle and tried to pounce on a loose ball as a couple Linganore players tried to get it and head toward the open cage. Stamper disrupted things enough until her sister, Kate, helped clear the ball.
Soon afterward, Middletown standout Josie Boniface fed a pass to Parmenter, who then shot a bullet of a pass to Aly Mueller.
Mueller’s initial shot hit off Theologou’s pad.
“Then she dove for it to the right side. I saw an opportunity to get to the ball. It wasn’t out yet,” Mueller said. “She was like a little bit away from the goal, so I shot it in front of her, and [Parementer] was right there and just finished it off.”
Parmenter’s only been playing field hockey a couple years. She’s played ice hockey, where she is a lefty, so she’s had to get used to field hockey, which only has right-handed sticks.
This was the first win for the Knights (1-2), who have eight seniors and promising underclassmen.
“Overall, they have amazing skills,” Buhrman said. “We’re just trying to figure out the best way to put it together so that we don’t get in these situations very often.”
This was Linganore’s first regular-season game. The Lancers won a pair of tournament games but have been plagued with injuries and colds.
But coach Charlotte Landahl praised her team’s performance, starting with her goalie.
“I’m not calling it a loss,” she said.
Both goals in regulation were scored in the third period. Middletown took a 1-0 lead when Lauren Durkin scored on an assist from Delaney Sheridan.
Linganore's Ryan Rupp scored near the end of the third to tie the game.
(1) comment
Well done, ladies!!! Go Knights!!! 🏆
