WALKERSVILLE — Oliver Ellison is one of a handful of do-it-all guys for Brunswick baseball.
The junior bats third in the Railroaders’ order and is a threat to dent the scoreboard every time he steps to the plate. And when he’s on the mound, the Coastal Carolina commit fires a lively fastball that opposing hitters rarely square up.
So, it’s no surprise that Ellison controlled Tuesday’s game against Walkersville, leading Brunswick to an 8-1 road victory.
At the plate, Ellison went 3-for-3 with a walk and a pair of RBIs. On the mound, he tossed a complete game, allowing an unearned run and five hits while striking out nine.
“I just tried to pound the zone with my fastball mostly, throw curveballs every once in a while to get hitters off balance,” Ellison said. “But I have a lot of faith in my fastball.”
That heater left the Lions waving at air and making weak contact most of the game. Of their five hits, four were infield singles. And on the occasion there was a more well-hit ball to the outfield, Ellison’s defense came up big behind him — center fielder Ty Lawson made a trio of sterling diving catches.
Ellison was one of the best pitchers Walkersville (4-4) has seen thus far, including its second in a row after facing Urbana’s Brendan Yagesh on Monday. But these tests will only help the Lions en route to the playoffs.
“We knew we were going to see a pretty good arm, so I think before they even got to the ballpark, they were defeated a little bit, which can’t really happen,” Walkersville coach Mike Minch said. “Seeing that competition is only going to prepare us for May.”
Ellison’s dominance was not exclusive to the rubber, as he reached base in all four of his at-bats. Every Brunswick hitter got on base at least once as they grinded down the Lions’ three pitchers.
The big burst came in the fourth, with Brunswick up 2-0. The Roaders loaded the bases with two outs, by that point chasing Walkersville starter Diego Flores. Then, second baseman Tony Ricks Jr. singled up the middle to drive in two. Ellison followed with his second hit, an RBI single. And third baseman Noland Genies poked a single into right field to drive in another run.
That, followed by two more runs in the fifth, gave Ellison plenty of cushion.
“Teams have a hard time putting up runs against him,” Brunswick coach Roger Dawson said. “When you give him that kind of support, he usually gets tough and buckles down.”
Ellison did just that, turning in yet another strong outing for the Roaders. Though it wasn’t his best start in his eyes — that, he said, came March 24 against Clear Spring when he tossed a complete-game one-hitter with 13 strikeouts — it didn’t need to be.
When Ellison’s doing it all, good results come to Brunswick (8-1).
“He’s one of the best pitchers in the state of Maryland,” Dawson said. “I think you can see what he’s capable of doing. Walkersville’s got a nice little ballclub, and he held them in check pretty good.”
NOTES: Genies reached base three times and drove in a pair of runs for Brunswick. Connor Mullaney walked twice and scored both times. Tyler Lowery had an RBI triple and scored two runs. Brendan Walsh hit a sacrifice fly, walked and scored a run. Joseph Sweeney recorded a hit and a walk and scored a run. … Travis Remsberg had two singles and scored Walkersville’s lone run. Flores pitched 3 1-3 innings, striking out four and giving up four runs. Brandon Buschman tossed two scoreless innings in relief.
