On the practice field behind Brunswick High laid neon green and orange cones, a quartet of pylons and a clipboard containing player times during the speed and agility drills. It’s a common scene in the dog days of August for high school football programs gearing into top form as the hope of a state championship springs eternal.
But these cones and pylons and clipboards were set up for the Railroaders’ girls flag football team, one of 10 across Frederick County hosting its first official day of practice as the newest varsity sport is inaugurated.
“I’ve just been trying to promote it, and we’ve gotten some more information out, so that’s good,” Brunswick coach Cindy Wilhelm said. “I’ve just been telling them, no matter how good or bad we’re gonna do, you get to be part of something different. Just try something new and see what it is.”
Most county programs are starting from scratch. But no public schools may have a more difficult time than Brunswick and Catoctin, the two smallest.
On raw numbers, the Railroaders and Cougars are at an immediate disadvantage. While students are now able to play multiple sports in one season, Brunswick had 13 sign-ups so far, while Catoctin had 10.
But each team has just one senior, and both Wilhelm and Cougars coach Lizzie Dougherty said they hope those numbers will grow as other fall teams cut players during tryouts and word about the nascent squads gets around. Neither program plans to turn anyone away.
“I just want every school in the county to be like, ‘You guys are part of history. Realize that it can only go up from here. It’s okay if everything’s not perfect,’” Dougherty said.
To be sure, there’s a learning curve for everyone.
Wilhelm has coached youth flag football but never 7-on-7, which is what the Frederick County high schools will play. Dougherty never played football nor had coached it prior to being asked by Catcotin athletic director Keith Bruck if she wanted the job.
As for the players, they entered with varying skill levels. Some needed instruction on how to hold a football, while those who played other sports were able to pick up the 40-yard dash, cone drills and passing clinics with relative ease.
“Basketball is my main sport, so this is really just to get me in shape, and it’s new. It’s a first [time] thing, so I was all for it,” Brunswick senior Gabby Stefanic said. “I always thought football for girls would be fun.”
That’s also what drew Catoctin senior Peyton Davis to her school’s team.
“I thought it would be fun to do something new my senior year,” Davis said after the Cougars broke down their practice Wednesday evening. “I always just love watching my brother play and watching football. Seems fun.”
It’s encouraging, then, that even the county’s smallest schools are generating enough turnout on the first day of practice to already field a varsity team. The goal is for every Frederick County high school to also field a “B” team, equivalent to junior varsity, but it remains to be seen if that can happen this season at places like Brunswick and Catoctin.
Though those schools face numerous challenges, they have the numbers to kick off the regular season and a new era on Aug. 30 – Brunswick will face Tuscarora, and Catoctin plays Thomas Johnson as part of a countywide celebration at Frederick High of the district’s first new sport since 2000.
And it all started on those back fields Wednesday, the cones and pylons and clipboards gone as the sun set on the first day of practice.
“The goal is for them to feel good about what they’re doing and feel confident about what they achieve. We’re a small school, and we’re going to have to compete in the county. It’s gonna be really hard,” Wilhelm said. “I want them to have fun and learn a little more about football.”
