On the practice field behind Brunswick High laid neon green and orange cones, a quartet of pylons and a clipboard containing player times during the speed and agility drills. It’s a common scene in the dog days of August for high school football programs gearing into top form as the hope of a state championship springs eternal.

But these cones and pylons and clipboards were set up for the Railroaders’ girls flag football team, one of 10 across Frederick County hosting its first official day of practice as the newest varsity sport is inaugurated.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription