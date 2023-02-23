MSD vs. Covenant Life Semifinal
Buy Now

Maryland School for the Deaf’s Tahoe Herzig-Wilcox jumps for the ball during the Maryland Independent Athletic Conference semifinals against Covenant Life at MSD on Thursday. The Cougars defeated MSD 62-56 in overtime.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Maryland School for the Deaf’s boys basketball game on Thursday was perhaps a microcosm of its season.

Much of it was up-and-down, with the Orioles seeming invincible and fallible on alternating possessions. But when it came down to crunch time, they played their best basketball late, only to fall just short at the end.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription