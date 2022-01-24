BRUNSWICK — After his team won the tip-off, Maryland School for the Deaf senior Jaden Joseph raced down the court and hit a layup.
Just a few seconds into Monday’s game, the Orioles had already revealed their modus operandi.
“We pick up, we go, try for the fast break,” MSD coach Danny Gabel said. “If not, we run the offense.”
And that half-court offense isn’t exactly plodding, not with constantly hustling, athletic players like Joseph and Zion Ortiz leading the way.
Ortiz had a triple-double, Joseph had a double-double and the Orioles got a big win over a public school team by beating host Brunswick 60-49.
Even with an insurmountable lead in the final seconds, Ortiz was still playing full-tilt. In fact, with his back on the floor after taking a spill, the junior kicked himself up and raced downcourt, looking to keep producing on a night when he finished with a game-high 20 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists.
One of those assists was an over-the-shoulder pass to set up Tahoe Herzig-Wilcox’s layup in the fourth quarter. Ortiz said when he drives, he usually has a teammate in his sights and is ready to pass off if he draws a defender.
“He runs his heart out,” said Gabel, mentioning that Ortiz was a football standout. “But he knows how to play basketball, and he knows how to drive. He grew up playing full-court press.”
In that case, he was in his element Monday, when the Orioles used that press to thwart Brunswick and set up those cherished fast breaks.
“I watched a lot of film on them this week, and they like to get out and go,” Brunswick coach Larry Brown said. “That full-court press causes some disruptions, and they get to the free-throw line.”
True enough — MSD took 31 free throws on Monday. Granted, the Orioles only sank 11, one of their few deficiencies in one of their biggest games yet this season.
“It’s a big opportunity,” Joseph said, when asked about playing a public school team. “We can play against anyone.”
While Class 1A Brunswick is one of the smallest public schools in the area, Gabel said his school was much smaller with just 125 students.
“So I told the team, this means a lot to me,” he said. “We said we can play anyone. We’re 13 and 2 now. We want more.”
This is the first year at MSD for Gabel, who previously coached in Washington, D.C. and New York. When he got his first glimpse of the Orioles, he realized he had a bunch of football players who needed some work transitioning to basketball.
The coach said the players were a little stiff and needed work on their shooting. But over time, especially after pushing each other in tough practices, the Orioles began to gain confidence on the court.
They recently had a 10-game win streak snapped, falling to Mount Airy Christian School on Jan. 15, but they led Brunswick 36-27 at halftime and fended off the home team’s comeback bids in the second half.
Joseph had 18 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks. Zeke Ortiz had 11 points and five assists, and AJ Baker had eight rebounds and two blocks.
While trailing by as many 13, Brunswick usually found a way to pull closer, keeping the game within reach most of the night.
“We have these slow starts and then we’re playing catch-up,” Brown said. “We score points in flurries. We just haven’t put together a consistent four quarters yet.”
Bryton Schnur led the Railroaders (1-10) with 15 points, including three 3-pointers, and 13 rebounds. Caleb Shullenbarger had 10 points and three steals, and Cameron Cornett had four assists.
“We’ve had a couple tough games against some good teams. We lost by two on Friday,” Brown said. “We’re right there on the cusp, we’ve just got to put it all together. I believe in this team, and there’s nowhere to go but up.”
Brunswick won the JV game 45-29. Kaiden Duncan had 14 points for the Railroaders.
