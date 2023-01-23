In 47 seconds, Maryland School for the Deaf watched its solid fourth-quarter lead evaporate at the hands of Greater Grace Christian’s Kelly Turner.
He singlehandedly went on an 8-0 run in that timespan to tie Monday’s boys basketball contest, forcing the Orioles to call a timeout and settle themselves down.
“It’s a new game,” MSD coach Danny Gabel told his team. “Stay with the gameplan. Close the gaps on defense, be patient on offense, put the ball into the paint and no fouls.”
His squad did just that, crashing to the hoop and drawing foul after foul, regaining its lead at the charity stripe. The defense held, too, and sophomore guard Zeke Ortiz hit a stepback 3-pointer that all but sealed the contest.
The Orioles pulled out a 52-42 home win over the Eagles by closing the game on a 13-3 run. They snapped Greater Grace’s six-game winning streak and handed the Eagles their first Maryland Independent Athletic Conference loss of the season.
“We won as a team,” Ortiz said. “We didn’t have individuals stand out, and we passed the ball.”
That was most evident in those final few minutes, as MSD found ways to pass the ball inside and draw contact that led to free throws. The Orioles also shared the ball in the second quarter, building a 10-point lead with a methodical run comprised of close-in 2s and crisp assists.
Getting to the foul line eventually became imperative for MSD, which only hit five field goals in the second half. Ortiz’s triple was the Orioles’ only field goal of the fourth quarter.
He was being hounded by a Greater Grace defender. So, he quickly created space and pulled up for the shot, which fell.
“I didn’t really like that shot, but I’ll take it,” Gabel said. “He has confidence in his shooting.”
“Our guard,” sophomore forward Jayden Orsi-Pedersen said postgame, motioning toward Ortiz in celebration.
Ortiz finished with a team-high 13 points, including all three of the team’s 3s, while adding five assists and five rebounds. Orsi-Pedersen had a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds. Senior guard Nathan Sheppeck and sophomore guard Dwayne Collins II each scored eight points.
It was MSD’s fourth win in five games and second straight coming off a runner-up finish at the Clerc Classic in California. The deaf school basketball tournament proved challenging for the Orioles (10-7, 3-1 MIAC), and they ultimately fell by three in a low-scoring championship game against California School for the Deaf-Riverside.
MSD’s defense shined through in that tournament, and it did so again Monday. The Eagles (11-3, 5-1) rarely got clean looks, and when they did, often missed the mark.
Locking down on the defensive end gives a young team like the Orioles confidence to continue blossoming as the season progresses.
“Defense is where we can go far. Greater Grace is No. 1 in the league, so that motivated us,” Gabel said.
“I have three or four sophomore starters, with four seniors supporting them. We’re growing a lot, physically and mentally,” he added.
