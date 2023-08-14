FCPS Flag Football and Baltimore Ravens
Buy Now

Hundreds of Frederick County girls flag football players pose near new uniforms at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills on Monday. Flag football players from the 10 Frederick County public high schools spent the day at the Ravens’ practice facility to see their new uniforms revealed, listen to Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh speak and watch the Ravens practice.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

OWINGS MILLS — As girls flag football players from Gov. Thomas Johnson High walked through a black curtain and stood before a covered mannequin inside the Baltimore Ravens’ training facility, they whooped and took cell phone videos to document what was about to unfold.

Poe, the Ravens’ ever-excitable mascot, high-fived each player before standing in front of them and beckoning a dramatic countdown from three. As the Patriots obliged, Poe lifted the cover to reveal their sleek uniforms, all red, white and blue, sending the team into further joyful shouts.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription