BUCKEYSTOWN — St. John’s Catholic Prep’s boys lacrosse team knew it had a target on its back coming into Friday’s contest, having ended St. Vincent Pallotti’s season each of the past two years. But in the final minutes, the Vikings were the ones chasing the Panthers.

After surrendering a brief fourth-quarter lead, SJCP went down by one with 3 minutes, 24 seconds to play and hemmed Pallotti in, getting four high-quality looks to tie it up. But each one narrowly missed the mark, and the Vikings fell 7-6 in a tight, defensive slugfest that gave the Panthers the top seed in the MIAA C Conference.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription