BUCKEYSTOWN — St. John’s Catholic Prep’s boys lacrosse team knew it had a target on its back coming into Friday’s contest, having ended St. Vincent Pallotti’s season each of the past two years. But in the final minutes, the Vikings were the ones chasing the Panthers.
After surrendering a brief fourth-quarter lead, SJCP went down by one with 3 minutes, 24 seconds to play and hemmed Pallotti in, getting four high-quality looks to tie it up. But each one narrowly missed the mark, and the Vikings fell 7-6 in a tight, defensive slugfest that gave the Panthers the top seed in the MIAA C Conference.
Yet postgame, SJCP (7-4) seemed more motivated than ever. Huddled in the corner of their home field under the scoreboard bearing their defeat, the Vikings were eager for another shot at Pallotti, almost as if they could go out and play another 48 minutes on the spot.
“Burn that scoreboard into your head,” one player shouted, followed by a chorus of affirmations at that statement.
The two squads were unbeaten in conference play entering Friday but hadn’t met since SJCP beat the Panthers 7-6 for the conference title last May.
Pallotti returned the favor by scoring twice in just over two minutes to turn a one-goal fourth-quarter deficit into a one-goal fourth-quarter lead. Aiden Covington, who had a hat trick to lead all scorers, buried the eventual winner for the Panthers.
But Vikings goalie Landon Kunkle let few shots past him. The freshman made 15 saves in the toughest game of his young career, stepping between the pipes as senior keeper Tyler Grove voluntarily switched to a defensive position in the past few weeks to fill a need on the back end.
“This was his first real test in a highly competitive environment, big game under the lights, and he lived up to the moment,” SJCP coach Matt Williams said.
For the most part, the rest of the Vikings did, too.
The defense locked down in front of Kunkle, taming an athletic and high-powered Pallotti squad. The offense, while less explosive than usual, still managed six goals against the Panthers, who had allowed just four in conference games entering Friday.
Aside from a brief stretch in the second quarter, the contest was within one or tied the entire way.
“You take that fight, and you stood toe-to-toe with a top competitor,” Williams said he told his team. “They got hit in the mouth a couple times, but they responded well, and that’s what we look for.”
The final result is a hit in the mouth as well, but SJCP didn’t act like it.
The Vikings know what they need to work on — Williams cited potential improvements in passing, clearing and their transition game — and seem eager to get back at it. In a few weeks, Pallotti (14-2) could be waiting once more.
This time, the Panthers could be a target.
“[These are] the games you want to play in,” Williams said.
Joe Novak and Alex Piraino each finished with two goals and an assist for SJCP. Nick Gamarra also scored twice. Grove and Gavin Prunty each had an assist.
