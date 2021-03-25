As loaded with talent as Tuscarora’s volleyball team was this season, there was a hole to fill.
The Titans needed a setter after losing standout Gianni Blundell to graduation.
Senior Katie Paredes seemed like a logical candidate. Not because of her experience — she had never been a varsity setter — but because of her versatility. Paredes had played practically every other position on the court, everything from back row, libero and middle hitter.
“My coach asked me and I was like, ‘Why not?’” Paredes said. “I definitely like to be flexible, learning new positions. It’s just like a new thing each year, it’s fun.”
Getting tips from coach Ricardo Vera and Tuscarora standout hitter Julia Slivka, who sets for her club team and will do the same thing at Rider University, Paredes has settled into her new position to give the stacked Titans yet another area of strength.
Feeding Slivka and a slew of other capable hitters, Paredes piled up 29 assists in Tuscarora’s 25-19, 25-20, 25-12 win over host Frederick on Thursday.
Vera rattled off all of his team’s key players — strong hitters, three quality middles, a bevy of strong servers, a tough libero and defensive specialist. The list went on. Then he talked about his new setter.
“We have a player who is setting for the first time,” he said. “She’s a captain, her attitude is incredible.”
After playing middle hitter last year, Paredes turned to one of the players she’d been feeding, Slivka, who shared her knowledge of the position.
“Julia’s setting in college, so the connection that we have — ‘This is how you’re supposed to set me, and this is how you set the rest of the team,’” Paredes said. “Coach Ricardo also is helping me, and my teammates are really being patient with me when I’m learning a whole new position.”
Slivka thought Paredes was doing a fine job.
“She’s great,” Slivka said. “I know she probably wants to be a hitter, but she was great being a team player, and we just talk at practice, what I want. We’re connecting pretty well.”
Slivka’s kills statistics sure haven’t gone down. She had 14 against the Cadets, including a string of them near the end of the third set, and she’s consistently reached double-digits in that department all season.
As Vera said, Slivka can control a game. But the 4-1 Titans had plenty of others making contributions on Thursday.
Outside hitter Tiffany Shell had six kills and eight digs; middle hitter Ariana Davey had five kills; libero Justine Winkler had 14 digs and five aces; and opposite hitter Kinsley Taylor had four aces. Paredes had nine digs and three aces, Slivka had six digs and Anjoli O'Brien had five digs.
Freshman middle hitter Christina Lockett gives the Titans yet another threat.
“She’s hitting higher than the block,” Vera said. “At practice, when she makes contact, the whole team goes wild.”
While Tuscarora is typically a strong team, this year’s edition is particularly dominant. But thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the Titans won’t get to play a full season or make a run at the state tournament.
“It’s sad that it’s this season in the sense that I wish it was a longer season,” Vera said. “It’s a great team. I can’t complain.”
“I’m just glad we get to play,” Slivka said. “This is my senior year. Not what I expected, but we’re having fun and making the best of it.”
Frederick (2-3) hung tough with the Titans through the first two sets, getting timely contributions from players like sophomore middle hitter Ever McLaughlin.
“She’s made a huge amount of improvement. She was on JV last year and got pulled up halfway through the year,” said Frederick coach Cheri Herschman, who also praised her team’s seniors. “They’ve put in the time, they work hard and they’ve earned it.”
