High school baseball so often boils down to which team can take advantage of the other’s mistakes. Monday afternoon at Thomas Johnson High, the Patriots’ Jay Parente capitalized when it mattered most.
With two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, Parente stole second base, drawing a throw. The ball got away, and Parente took off for third against the signal from coach Billy Gross. But his scamper forced a panicked throw from the Oakdale second baseman, and the ball sailed past its target, letting Parente trot home with the winning run and into the mob of his joyous teammates.
His mad dash on those errors capped TJ’s come-from-behind 4-3 win in extra innings.
“I saw that ball behind me, and the coach said no, but I just went,” said Parente, who was still out of breath as he spoke moments after scoring the winner. “I thought I had a chance, and I went, and they threw it past me. I didn’t see the ball, but everyone was yelling to go home, so I went. And it turned out good.”
That wasn’t the contest’s only mistake, but it was its most costly. The Bears were facing the bottom third of the Patriots’ order, and prior to that point had played a mostly clean defensive game.
With two down, all Oakdale pitcher Britton Wildasin needed to do was get TJ catcher Kaden Hnath out, and the Bears would have another chance to break through in the ninth. But he never got that opportunity, with the series of blunders proving calamitous on Parente’s steal.
For a young Oakdale squad that hasn’t played many close games this season, the moment will serve as a reminder of what not to do should that situation arise in the future.
“We’re trying to learn what we’re supposed to do as the pitch is being thrown, thinking in our head, ‘What are we going to do next if the ball’s hit at me, or if the ball’s around me, what should I help my team with,’” Bears coach Chris Williams said. “Just learning how to communicate and help our team move forward with that next play so we don’t … give them the run by throwing the ball around the infield.”
But that ending sequence would not have been possible without the Patriots’ sixth-inning rally.
After recording only one hit prior to that frame, first baseman Ty Allen drilled a one-out double to give TJ (5-2) life. Parente then stepped to the plate and crushed a 2-1 fastball to deep right-center field, tripling and bringing Allen home.
Hnath followed and worked a seven-pitch at-bat, ultimately poking a single past a diving second baseman to knot the game at 3-3.
That comeback bailed out Parente, who had pitched a strong game and kept the Patriots in the contest despite some fielding miscues of their own behind him.
“It’s ironic how the guy who scores the game-winning run is the starting pitcher who’s just throwing a heck of a ballgame for us,” Gross said. “Early on, we’re not making plays for him, and those came back to hurt us.”
The game’s first play was a throwing error that let Oakdale center fielder Evan Shultz reach base. He scored two batters later. The same went for shortstop Cole Swinimer, who got on in the third via a bad throw and came home on second baseman Carter Albers’ RBI single.
Parente only allowed one earned run — a fifth-inning RBI infield single by opposing starter Joe Pippin that plated Albers. Following that, Parente retired seven straight as his defense tightened up. He finished with six strikeouts in seven innings.
When Parente turned the ball over to Luke Chappell for extras, he too pitched a three-up, three-down frame.
All the while, the Bears’ lead had evaporated, and the game came down to the margins.
Parente strode to the plate in the eighth and looped a single to left-center. He took off on a 3-0 pitch, and Oakdale (4-3) broke down. Save for a brief slide at second, Parente did not stop running for 270 feet.
“This is high school baseball,” Gross said. “If you don’t make plays, teams are going to take advantage of them. And both sides did that today.”
NOTES: Oqtevious Drummond reached base twice and scored a run for TJ. Camden Hood reached base twice. Allen had a walk in addition to his double. Chappell got the win in relief. … Pippin tossed six innings for Oakdale, allowing three runs (two earned), and four hits while striking out two and walking three. He also tallied two hits. Wildasin pitched 1 2-3 innings, striking out four while allowing one hit and an unearned run, taking the hard-luck loss. Albers had a pair of hits. Nick Miller had an RBI single.
