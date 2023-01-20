HAGERSTOWN — James Partlow showed up at school Friday morning, which was a pretty major development for the Thomas Johnson High boys track and field team.
Leading into Friday's Frederick County Public Schools championship meet at Hagerstown Community College, the county-cross country champion had missed three consecutive days of school and practice with a flu-like illness.
But Partlow's attendance at school Friday meant that he could participate in the county track meet if he felt up to it.
"I wanted to give my teams some points," he said after first testing himself with a leg in the 4x800 relay, helping TJ to a fourth-place finish, and then placing second in the 1,600-meter run before easily winning the 3,200 in 10 minutes, 15.69 seconds.
The overall effort was worth 23 team points and some serious inspiration for his teammates.
"It's contagious when they see people stepping up that are not feeling their best," Patriots coach Larry O'Hara said.
Partlow's victory in the 3,200 was one of two event wins for the TJ boys, with junior Luke Freimanis' victory in the 55 hurdles (7.81 seconds) being the other.
Yet, in tribute to their overall depth, the Patriots generated 98 points and won their first county indoor track title since 2012 over second-place Linganore (79) and Urbana (79).
"We definitely talked about it," O'Hara said of winning a county team title. "A lot of them have had it as a goal for a while."
In the girls meet, Urbana extended its remarkable reign with an eighth consecutive county team title.
The Hawks' dominance was once again so thorough that they nearly lapped the rest of the field with 162.5 team points. Tuscarora was the next closest team with 83.
"We want the absolute best out of these girls, and I feel like we get the best out of our girls whenever we get into championship season," Hawks coach C.J. Ecalono said. "The reality, eight years in a row, it just speaks to the depth of our team and the fact that we can score and will score in every single event, and score high."
Senior Angeline Amefia, who was winning junior-varsity county titles two years ago because she couldn't crack the varsity lineup, is now one of the shining stars on the team.
The reigning Class 4A state outdoor champion in the 400-meter dash, Amefia was a part of three victories for Urbana on Friday.
She successfully defended her county indoor title in the 300 dash (41.9 seconds), won the 55 hurdles (8.63) after working very hard on her form in practice and ran the anchor leg for the Hawks' 4x200 relay team, which set a county record by two seconds with a winning time of 1:46.01, taking down the 2008 mark by the TJ girls.
The other members of Urbana's 4x200 team were Haley Smith, Aurianna Gladden and Divine Bamgboye.
"My team has always been stacked and had incredible depth," Amefia said of Urbana's overall group. "I have more competition on my team, I think, than I even have in this meet."
Urbana's dominance has been years in the making, and the TJ boys are trying to establish their own longevity.
O'Hara has presided over the Patriots' boys program for six seasons now, and he's gradually been growing the number of kids who come out for the team.
TJ's depth is such that they are now scoring points in the high jump and throwing events, which have been some of the weaker areas of the lineup in recent seasons.
In addition to winning the 55 hurdles, Freimanis placed second in the high jump with a leap of six feet, and junior Danny Orr was second in the shot put with a put of 44 feet, 10 inches.
Overall, the Patriots scored points in 12 of the 13 events.
"It's a young corps, too, with lots of juniors and sophomores leading the way," O'Hara said. "... Once you start getting some people having some success, it kind of starts bringing other people out [for the team]. It becomes kind of a fun thing they all want to be a part of."
The rest of the champions in the boys meet were: Catoctin's Brody Buffington, who broke his own meet record in the 55 dash with a time of 6.32 seconds, and Furious Trammel, who won the 300 (35.95) and 500 (1:08.5) dashes; Linganore's Kyle Walker in the 800 (2:02.92); Brunswick's Ray Gibson in the 1,600 (4:35.64); Middletown's Levi Zilneus in the high jump (6-2); Urbana freshman Jonas Sparks in the pole vault (12-2); Walkersville's Derick Tossah in the shot put (47-2); Oakdale's 4x400 (3:33.89) and 4x800 relays (8:33.05); and Frederick's 4x200 relay (1:33.91).
In the girls meet, the rest of the champions were: Urbana's Gladden in the 55 dash (7.43 seconds), Ivy Coldren in the 3,200 (11:45.96), Samantha Heyison in the shot put (34-6), and the 4x400 relay team (4:16.44); Middletown's Hayley Lucido in the 500 (1:20.78) and the 4x800 relay team (10:18.07); Tuscarora freshman Hailey Lane in the 800 (2:27.4) and 1,600 (5:20.98); Frederick's Areyana Snowden in the high jump (4-10); and TJ's Elisa Ramos in the pole vault (12-2).
