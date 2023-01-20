BG County Indoor Track 5
Buy Now

Urbana's Ivy Coldren crosses the finish line to win the girls 3,200-meter run Friday at the FCPS Indoor Track and Field championships at Hagerstown Community College. (staff photo by Bill Green)

 Staff photo by Bill Green

HAGERSTOWN — James Partlow showed up at school Friday morning, which was a pretty major development for the Thomas Johnson High boys track and field team.

Leading into Friday's Frederick County Public Schools championship meet at Hagerstown Community College, the county-cross country champion had missed three consecutive days of school and practice with a flu-like illness.

Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription