URBANA — Even at 6-foot-5, almost 200 pounds, with an ever-expanding set of moves and a growing sense of confidence, Kieran Hofgesang was no lock to crack the lineup for the Middletown wrestling team.
In fact, he started the season wrestling on the junior varsity team, like he did two years ago as a freshman.
For Hofgesang to crack the lineup, teammate Aidan Waters had to be willing and able to drop to 182 pounds, which, once the season started and he became more active and naturally started losing weight, wasn’t as difficult as he might have imagined.
Plus, Waters still felt fast and strong at 182 and liked the path that weight class offered him for the big, end-of-season tournaments.
So the opening was created at 195, and Hofgesang has filled it in ways that not even he could have envisioned.
Following his pin of Urbana’s Zach Keith in 1 minute, 35 seconds Wednesday night, part of a 57-12 victory for Middletown over the Hawks, Hofgesang was still undefeated this season and wrestling better than ever.
Scenes from Middletown at Urbana wrestling on Wednesday.
Katina Zentz
“I was always very tall, but I was really skinny. I didn’t have much muscle on me,” he said. “This year, with muscle mass, I started throwing technique into my wrestling. It’s helped. I am shooting a lot more.”
Then, once Hofgesang gets a takedown and puts those long legs to use in the top position, it usually doesn’t end well for his opponent.
“I wasn’t expecting to be able to put all of the technique together because most wrestlers start wrestling at a very young age, and it comes very naturally to them,” said Hofgesang, who began wrestling in eighth grade.
“I thought of it as learning a new language. As you get older, it gets harder.”
But Hofgesang has been absorbing pointers from his coaches and talented teammates — like Waters and senior 220-pounder Chad Hoy — in practice and then putting them to use on the mat.
“I always find it a challenge [to wrestle] him in neutral,” said Waters, who is also in the midst of an unbeaten season. “And you don’t want him to get legs in on you [from the top position] It’s hard to get out of. He knows what he is doing with them.”
It’s helped that Hofgesang has grown roughly four inches and put on 50 pounds since he arrived in high school, giving him some added leverage on the mat.
Hofgesang is a football and lacrosse player as well for Middletown, and college coaches recruiting him in those sports wanted to see him get up around 230 pounds.
On Wednesday, he had to shed a few pounds to be able to wrestle at 195.
“I am in the weight room almost every day,” he said, referring to his extensive effort to put on weight.
The added bulk and muscle mass has given him more confidence on the mat. He’s no longer the scrawny kid with limited technique.
Now, there is a purpose behind virtually everything he does during a bout, and he’s suddenly dreaming dreams he wouldn’t have thought were all that realistic — earning a high place at the state tournament — until now.
And to think he could still be languishing on Middletown’s JV team.
“It just kind of clicked for me this year,” Hofgesang said.
