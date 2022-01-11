No rushed shots.
That was the Urbana girls basketball team’s goal heading into Tuesday’s game against Frederick.
And somehow, Hawks junior Hannah Miles tried to adhere to that plan when she got the ball with about 30 seconds left.
No matter that her unbeaten Hawks, who hadn’t been forced to play in a close game all season, trailed by two points at the time. No matter that she could feel the adrenaline coursing through her on a night when she felt her shot had been off.
“I just took my time and trusted myself,” she said.
Miles hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 27 seconds left, helping the Hawks pull out a thrilling 51-50 win over host Frederick.
Frederick’s Asha Lacet’s shot bounced off the rim with about three seconds left, and players scrambled for the loose ball as time expired.
Heading into the game, Urbana’s closest contest all season was a 17-point win over Middletown in the season opener. The Hawks looked poised to continue that trend, leading by as many as 14 points in the third quarter, but Frederick stormed back into the game and took a four-point lead down the stretch.
“We haven’t been a situation where we really had to fight for our win,” said Miles, who finished with 10 points. “It was definitely a good team effort, everybody hustled to the end of the game.”
After Miles hit a pair of free throws to narrow Frederick’s lead to 50-48 with 52.6 seconds left, Urbana’s full-court press forced a turnover with 39.5 seconds left.
A wide-open Miles then got the ball behind the arc.
“Hannah Miles is a former longtime player of mine on the AAU circuit,” Cadets coach Tony Murray said. “I’ve been coaching Hannah since she was in elementary school, and I know that she is prepared for that shot.”
Urbana junior Alanna Tate, who had a team-high 16 points and spent most of the night guarding Frederick standout Brianna Feifer (16 points), had a good feeling as Miles’ shot soared toward the hoop.
“I had no doubt in my mind, I was like, ‘That’s going in,’” Tate said.
The shot was too good for Miles to pass up, just the kind of opportunity the Hawks hoped to look for while facing Frederick’s always-assertive defense.
“So on that, I was telling her take the right shot, make the right play,” said Urbana coach Joe Blaser, whose team improved to 7-0. “Even if it looks like it’s there, make what’s right for us. And obviously that was the right shot at the end, wide open, and she’s a great shooter, so we trust her to take shots like that.”
When Tate hit a bucket with about 2:30 left in the third quarter, it gave the Hawks what looked like a commanding 41-27 lead.
But players like Lacet — who had nine rebounds and showed a penchant for scoring on putbacks — and Feifer helped the Cadets battle back.
About 30 seconds after Feiffer hit a 3-pointer, Lacet gave Frederick its first lead of the second half, 48-48, when she banked in a shot with 1:32 left.
Recalling what he told his players as they entered the fourth quarter trailing 44-33, Murray said, “What I told them was, ‘Eleven points is nothing.’ So we turned an 11-point deficit into a four-point lead with just patience.”
Like Urbana, Frederick didn’t want to constantly rush things. The Cadets strived to understand when to execute their half-court offense and when to run the kind of uptempo attack they’re known for.
Lacet had 13 points. Sydney Huskey had eight points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals for Frederick (4-3), Feifer had three steals and three assists, freshman Allahna Foreman had seven points and six rebounds and Jacoya Cartnail-Riddick had five rebounds.
Carmer Kweti had eight points and 10 rebounds for Urbana, Bri Shuttlewood had eight points, Cassidy Irish had eight rebounds and Tate had five rebounds.
(1) comment
Exciting game last night in a great facility in Frederick...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.