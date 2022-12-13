Ever since Thomas Johnson lost in the final seconds of the regional final to Oakdale last March 2, the Patriots had circled the first rematch as a chance to get a little revenge.
And the Bears knew it was coming. As the defending state champions, they’re expecting opponents to target them as an opportunity for a statement win.
TJ got that in front of a raucous home crowd Tuesday night, sprinting out to a double-digit first quarter lead and holding off Oakdale down the stretch for a 59-48 win.
“We thought, not that we got robbed in the regional final, but it was a tough game. It was a hard loss,” Patriots coach John Manley said. “And preparing coming into the season, it was like, we want to win this for the guys from last year.”
They did, and they passed their first major test of the season, one that cements TJ (3-0) as another major threat in Class 3A.
And the Patriots’ biggest offensive weapon remains Sam Larbi, a senior forward who stepped up last season when they lost their leading scorer with a season-ending injury. He found offense in just about every way — drives to the bucket, pull-up 2-pointers, fast breaks, corner 3-pointers.
Larbi even attempted a dunk after stealing the ball and running free in the third quarter, though it rimmed out.
“Athletic as hell, and can just take over,” Manley said. “If he can get down south, it’s hard to stop him.”
He scored nine of his 24 points in the first quarter, helping TJ open up a 23-7 lead. That advantage stretched to 18 at one point, helped by secondary scoring from junior guard Avree Harris (11 points) and freshman guard AJ Spencer (eight points).
The Bears eventually found their legs toward the end of the half and went on a 10-0 run to cut their deficit to single digits. Evan Austin made a layup with about five minutes to play in the third quarter to close the gap to three points, but Harris ran the length of the court to lay the ball in and complete the and-one.
Oakdale (1-1) never got closer.
“It seemed like we couldn’t get into a rhythm, which we can’t because we’ve only had one practice with all my football guys,” Bears coach Brandon Long said.
That included Austin (12 points, eight rebounds) and starting center Dom Nichols (14 rebounds, seven points), who joined the squad following the football team’s run to the state title game. Jordan Chaney also had 14 points to lead Oakdale.
The Bears are at full strength for the first time, and it will take some games for the team to get in rhythm. They played well at times but could not overcome TJ’s roaring start.
“Look, we had more than one loss last year and we won a state championship. We’re going to be just fine,” Long said.
They likely will, but at least for Tuesday night, the Patriots were ahead of them.
TJ played with heightened intensity, knowing the quality of Oakdale and the bitter way it felt the last time these two teams played. The Patriots got what they wanted, and they made a statement in the process.
“We just came out with energy, and shots were falling,” Larbi said. “That’s what coach emphasized. Play with everything you’ve got.”
