Heading into the fourth quarter, Thomas Johnson’s boys basketball team trailed intracity rival Frederick by five points.
In dire need of clutch buckets, among other things, the Patriots would normally turn to their top scorer, Oscar Contreras.
Not this time, though. Contreras was on the sidelines in street clothes. He had a brace on his right knee and crutches by his side, both signs of the injury he suffered during Friday’s game against North Hagerstown.
“Oscar, we’re going to miss him. Maybe he’ll come back,” TJ senior forward Cecil Doherty said. “He had a tough injury, he was our leading scorer. But I feel like we can still pull through games without him. We’re going to hold it down for him, too.”
Doherty and senior guard Jaiden Pritchard, who started in place of Contreras, were just two of the Patriots who came up big down the stretch to help TJ pull out a 45-42 win over the Cadets on Tuesday.
TJ (11-6) coach John Manley admitted that Contreras’ injury was a big loss for his team.
“But our kids responded,” Manley said. “We had like a little mourning period with the kids on Saturday, then we just went right back at it.
“And we knew that this was going to be a tough game,” he said. “And we know a lot of people are probably counting us out because of him, but I tell you, my kids, Bryan Asang, Sam Larbi, Jaiden Pritchard, Cecil Doherty, Billy Coughlin, those guys just battle, they’re just battlers.”
All of those players made vital contributions at some point on Tuesday. Larbi had a game-high 17 points along with 11 rebounds and two steals. Asang played tough defense and finished with seven rebounds, six assists and four blocks. And Coughlin dished out several fine passes that led to layups.
But the bulk of TJ’s clutch points in the fourth quarter were supplied by Doherty (who finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and five blocks) and Pritchard (14 points).
In the final period, Doherty hit a pair of layups, one that went in despite being tipped by a defender and one set up by Coughlin’s great pass. Then, Doherty hit a pair of free throws — the second one bounced off the rim before falling — to give TJ its first lead since early in the second quarter, 42-41, with 1 minute, 2 seconds left in regulation.
And Pritchard, aside from taking a charge to set up the possession that culminated in Doherty’s first fourth-quarter bucket, hit a driving, left-handed layup to give TJ a 44-41 lead with 40 seconds left.
“I just saw it was one-on-one, and I just knew I could take him, so I took it,” Pritchard said.
While Doherty was open on that play, he had a good feeling when he saw Pritchard getting ready to shoot.
“I trust in my teammates,” he said. “So I knew he was going to knock it down when it came down to it.”
Pritchard, whose father played Division I basketball for Wagner, then hit a free throw with 3.7 seconds left to all-but seal the win. Frederick’s Jalen Bowie only had time to heave a half-court shot, which bounced off the backboard.
TJ outscored Frederick 13-5 in the fourth, getting several defensive stops and limiting the second shots that Frederick was getting earlier.
“I was confident in my guys, we always come down to the wire, we always fight,” Pritchard said.
But for the time being, the Patriots are battling without Contreras, who had 26 points in TJ’s 69-58 win over Frederick on Jan. 8 and was averaging 17.9 points a game before going down against the Hubs.
“About four minutes into the game, he goes baseline and comes down. He felt his knee kind of pop a little bit,” Manley said. “He was out at that point, couldn’t play the rest of the game. We’re not sure yet what the status is. The swelling has to go down, then they’ll do an MRI next week.”
Larbi’s been TJ’s second-leading scorer, and just when it looked like his team might lose momentum after Frederick’s David Dorsey hit a 3-pointer with 4:55 left in the game, Larbi countered with a floater midway through the fourth quarter.
“They just never stopped,” Cadets coach Emonte Hill said of TJ.
Trailing 44-42 when it inbounded the ball with 16.2 seconds left, Frederick worked the ball to Evan Guijada, whose jumper bounced off the rim.
Guijada led the Cadets (11-6) with nine points, and Dorsey had eight points and nine rebounds.
“Too many empty possessions down the stretch,” Hill said. “We just didn’t execute or put the ball in the bucket. And again, at the end of the day, they were the better team down the stretch, and we tip our hat.”
