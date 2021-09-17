THURMONT — Trailing Catoctin by four points and still looking for its first win of the season, Thomas Johnson’s football team faced a third-and-8 situation from its own 29 with about five minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Given the circumstances, a first down seemed like a necessity. But the Patriots had bigger things in mind.
They had quarterback Brandon Hylton, who was lined up as a wide receiver in their wildcat formation, take a toss on a reverse and look downfield for receiver Devin Jordan, who happened to be wide open.
“My eyes lit up,” Hylton said. “I didn’t think he was going to be that open and just threw it as far as I could.”
After catching a pass that covered about 40 yards in the air, Jordan sprinted into the end zone to complete a 71-yard touchdown play and kick off a stunning spurt of scoring that propelled the Patriots to a 27-20 win over the Cougars.
In the next 1 minute and 40 seconds after the Hylton-to-Jordan strike, TJ’s Emijahe Addison scooped up a blocked punt and made a short dash into the end zone, and Kelman Thayil — a left-footed kicker who also serves as a keeper for TJ’s boys soccer team — booted a 47-yard field goal.
After falling 41-20 to the Cougars in the spring and suffering losses in their first two games this fall, the Patriots emerged with their first win in what had been a tight game most of the night. They even dealt with adversity, seeing junior Khyel Green get taken away in an ambulance after suffering a leg injury in the third quarter.
“It means everything. We just keep fighting every day,” Hylton said. “Whatever comes to us, we lost a teammate that went down in the second half of the game. And we told ourselves, we’ve just got to find our why — why we keep going, why we keep pushing.”
After finding that, they had to figure out a how.
TJ had used the wildcat a fair amount on Friday. After taking the snap, hulking running back Benjamin Pearch ran some keepers, handed off and even threw some passes.
“They were biting down the whole time,” TJ coach Bobby Humphries said of the wildcat. “And once we ran it a few times, we finally decided they were biting on the run too much, so we pulled it.”
With TJ trailing 17-14, Pearch handed off to Jaiden Pritchard, who had scored the game’s first touchdown on a 45-yard run that saw him bounce off a couple defenders. Pritchard then tossed the ball to Hylton.
“We put it in this week,” Hylton said. “Originally we scrapped it, but the situation came up and we said, ‘Hey, let’s run the play.’”
The final piece was Jordan’s ability to make the grab near Catoctin’s 30, and he scored with 4:47 left.
“I was like, if I drop this, I don’t know what I would do,” he said.
Twenty-seven seconds later, a snap got past Catoctin’s punter, who picked up the ball inside the 10 and got off a quick punt that was blocked. Addison got the loose ball and scored.
On the next play from scrimmage, Addison made an interception, giving the Patriots the ball at Catoctin’s 34. When TJ’s drive appeared to stall at the 30, the Patriots turned to Thayil.
Thayil, whose father Jonathan is the TJ boys soccer coach, had kicked a 24-yard field goal in the third quarter. This time, he hit from 47 yards out to give the Patriots a 27-14 lead with 3:07 left.
“He’s a dual-sport athlete, he’s a soccer player, he plays goalie as well,” Humphries said. “He’s wanted to play for awhile now, and he was able to come out here and put points on the board for us.”
Catoctin's Joseph McCallion scored on runs of 45 and 10 yards. Cougars quarterback Connor Crum threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Adrian Febus as time expired in the fourth quarter.
