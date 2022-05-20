With Friday’s baseball state quarterfinals game tied in the bottom of the seventh inning, Thomas Johnson sophomore Jacob Hnath stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and one out.
He knew at some point, TJ coach Billy Gross — who manned the third base coach’s box — would give him the suicide squeeze sign.
“I wanted it first pitch, to try to get it down right away,” Hnath said. “But he didn’t give it to me, so I tried to take a big cut, swung and missed.”
Oh well, if the Patriots proved anything on Friday, when they took most of the game to erase an early three-run deficit, it was that they knew how to bide their time.
After his whiff, Hnath finally got the go-ahead to try a suicide squeeze bunt. Only thing is, his attempt went foul.
But with two strikes on him, meaning he had no room at all for failure, Hnath was asked to try another suicide squeeze bunt. This time, he sent the ball bouncing fair inside the first-base line, and TJ’s AJ Allen scored the game-winning run to give the Patriots a thrilling 4-3 win over visiting Bel Air in the Class 3A state quarterfinals.
“I had to get it down. It couldn’t go in the air, otherwise we’re done,” Hnath said. “Once I knew it was down, I was like, ‘Yup, we won the game.’”
Chalk up yet another down-to-the-wire win for the Patriots (19-5), who have won nine games this season by two runs or less. And some, if not all, of those wins have featured plenty of late-game drama, although it’s hard to top what happened on Friday.
Gross didn’t hesitate to call for a second suicide squeeze attempt, even with two strikes. TJ had already shown a penchant for the craft, using three bunt singles — including one that led to the Patriots’ second run in the fifth inning — to get some base runners against Aiden Hankins.
“It’s one of those things, I just have a feeling. We’ve bunted our way to three runs, why not bunt our way to a fourth one?” Gross said. “These guys step up when they need to, and it is when they need to.”
TJ advances to Tuesday’s state semifinals, where it will face Chesapeake.
To get there, the Patriots had to shake off early struggles against the Bobcats. Getting timely hitting and taking advantage of TJ errors, Bel Air gained a 3-0 lead in the top of the second inning, and the Bobcats’ crafty right-hander, Hankins, retired 11 of the first 12 batters he faced.
“Around the fourth inning, I said, ‘Hey, jitters out now? Are we ready to play some ball?’” said Gross, whose starting lineup included three sophomores, two freshmen and just one senior, designated hitter Jay Parente. “This is a very young team.”
The Patriots’ defense played error-free the final five innings behind junior left-handed starter Luke Chappell, who worked seven strong innings for the victory, and their offense eventually produced.
TJ’s Ty Allen had an RBI single in the fourth, Chappell reached on a bunt single and scored when a pitch got past the catcher in the fifth, and Ben Pearch led off the sixth with a double and later scored on Ty Allen’s two-out fly ball to left field, which fell to the grass when the outfielder had trouble locating it.
“We had a couple plays not go our way. That’s all right. We just kept battling, we stayed in it,” Chappell said. “I mean, we’re never really out of it when we can keep it to three runs or less.”
Chappell induced an inning-ending groundout to strand the go-ahead run on second in the top of the seventh, and TJ then looked to end things in the bottom of the inning.
AJ Allen led off by reaching on an error. And after Danny Orr flew out to center (on perhaps the hardest hit line drive of the game), Pearch and Logan Keepers drew walks to load the bases.
The Bobcats pulled Hankins, who had thrown over 100 pitches, after Pearch’s walk. The Patriots weren’t sorry to see him leave the mound.
“Their pitcher was tough, getting on top of us, throwing a nice little slider in there, really messing with us,” Gross said. “But we battle. And to get him out of the game, that’s big time.”
So, with the bases loaded, it was up to Hnath to plate the game-winner. AJ Allen patted Hnath on the helmet while trotting back to third base after the batter fouled off his first bunt attempt.
“I honestly had full confidence in Jacob and full confidence in Coach calling the right play,” AJ Allen said. “So, I knew we would somehow win that game.”
After the game, while TJ players and many spectators in the large crowd were still whooping it up to celebrate the win, Bel Air coach Jon Andrews walked toward the Patriots’ dugout. He presented a ball, presumably the one Hnath bunted on the game-winning play, to Ben Pearch, who promptly gave the ball to Hnath.
“Yeah, I gave it back to Luke for that pitching job,” Hnath said. “He deserved it.”
Chappell held the Bobcats to five hits and struck out two. He and Hnath have been the anchors of TJ’s rotation this season. And what were his thoughts of the game-winning squeeze?
“Whatever works,” Chappell said. “As long as we win.”
