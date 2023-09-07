THURMONT — After a pair of home games to start the season, Catoctin High’s football team is doing a little bit of soul searching.
The Cougars came away from Thursday night’s 43-12 loss to Mountain Ridge, last season’s Class 1A state runner-up, feeling like they hadn’t established their identity as a team yet.
Like last week’s 24-20 setback against Boonsboro, in which they led by four points in the final five minutes, they made some good plays. But there were not nearly enough of them to hang in there with a top-notch opponent.
“It’s not like we are a bad football team,” Catoctin coach Mike Rich said. “We are a good football team. Things didn’t go our way tonight. We have to figure out why. We have to watch film and say, ‘Why did this happen?’ We’ve got to learn from it, and we’ve got to move on because we play next Thursday against Williamsport, and we’ve got to be ready to go.”
Catoctin was stuffed on fourth-and-1 on its first offensive possession, and that began its downfall.
Mountain Ridge (2-0) converted a fourth down on its first three scoring drives, and senior quarterback Will Patterson accounted for all of the Miner’s scoring with six rushing touchdowns.
After the running clock was initiated, Catoctin answered with touchdown passes of 65 and 26 yards from senior quarterback Haydn Mathews to Logan Malachowski and Benjamin Krauss, respectively.
The latter was a short flip throw as Mathews was about to be tackled.
“It [stinks]. But we can’t really hang our heads,” Mathews said. “We just have to hunker down and go back to work and be better next week.”
