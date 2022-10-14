Thomas Johnson's Ben Pearch had just watched his defense secure an interception in the red zone against Tuscarora with 2 minutes, 13 seconds remaining in Friday's game when he took his place on offense, lining up behind quarterback AJ Allen.

Looking to run out the clock on the host Titans, Pearch uncharacteristically fumbled the handoff from Allen as Tuscarora's Dreux Tucker bounced on the loose ball.  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription