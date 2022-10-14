Thomas Johnson's Ben Pearch had just watched his defense secure an interception in the red zone against Tuscarora with 2 minutes, 13 seconds remaining in Friday's game when he took his place on offense, lining up behind quarterback AJ Allen.
Looking to run out the clock on the host Titans, Pearch uncharacteristically fumbled the handoff from Allen as Tuscarora's Dreux Tucker bounced on the loose ball.
Inside the final four minutes TJ and Tuscarora combined to turn the ball over five times, but Pearch and the Patriots avenged the fumble with a late interception, sealing a 17-14 win over the Titans in a matchup of winless teams.
"Our guys have been working hard all year long," TJ coach Bobby Humphries said. "This week we had a tough battle, made a few mistakes, but we were able to come out on top."
The two teams had split the last two matchups in overtime, with Tuscarora (0-7) earning the win last year, which is the Titans' last victory.
Pearch, who at 6-foot-2 and 270-plus pounds, began the season as a starting tackle on the Patriots (1-6) offensive line, shifted back to fullback due to an injury two weeks ago against South Carroll.
Pearch had carries of 3, 13, and 6 yards during a six-play drive that ended with a 15-yard touchdown run by Avree Harris with 8:00 to play that put TJ ahead 17-6.
Titans quarterback Cole Gormont brought the home crowd to life on the next play, connecting on a 58-yard touchdown pass to Koen Burdette that cut the Patriot lead to 17-12 with 7:37 remaining.
Needing a two-point conversion to keep the game within a field goal, Gormont -- who finished 8-of-18 passing for 162 yards -- took the snap, rolled to his right and fired a pass that was caught by Jonah Coleman in the end zone to make it 17-14.
A fumble killed the Patriots' 10-play drive, but two plays later the Titans threw the first of three interceptions on a halfback pass to TJ's Ty Allen.
The ensuing Patriots drive stalled, and a touchback on a punt set the Titans on their 20 with 2:23 to play.
Both teams then exchanged turnovers on back-to-back plays. First, TJ's 6-foot-4 Ryan Kengni stepped in front of a Gormont pass on the Titans' 18. Then came Pearch's fumble.
"A little miscommunication on the handoff," Pearch said. "Whatever happens, it's in the past so I just had to go on defense and finish it off to to try and get us the win."
With 2:10 remaining, Pearch switched to his defensive end position and sacked Gormont for a 5-yard loss on the first play of the Titans' final drive back on their own 14.
Gormont, who missed last week's game at Linganore with an illness, connected on back-to-back completions to Burdette and Braxton Imber to pick up a first down from their 30 with just over a minute remaining.
Bursting into the backfield once again, Pearch sacked Gormont on first down, before the Titans quarterback picked himself up and got his team in formation to spike the ball on second-and-13 from their own 30 with 44 seconds.
"I think he honestly wanted to get two more sacks, pad his stats a little bit," Humphries said, laughing. "No, but he takes that [fumble] seriously and he's been our go-to back after we moved him back there."
On third down, Gormont scrambled, escaping the pocket to his left and diving out of bounds for a 9-yard gain with 37 seconds left.
Facing fourth-and-4 with the game on the line, Gormont heaved a pass downfield into the arms of the Patriots' Devin Jordan -- who had a 40-yard touchdown catch midway through the first quarter -- fell to the ground to seal the victory for the Patriots.
"We really started to execute down the stretch," Pearch said. "Even with late turnovers we kept playing defense, kept playing ball and our guys never quit."
Burdette led the Titans with three catches for 78 yards, while 6-foot-5 tight end Amare Maultsby added three catches in the first half for 74 yards.
"We added some stuff offensively to get more kids involved and be a downhill running team," Titans coach Curtiss Belcher said. "We made too many mistakes, but I'm very proud of them, very proud of them."
