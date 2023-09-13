As an 8-year-old at youth football tryouts, Christian Petruzzello lined up with the rest of the quarterbacks and thought to himself, “This is where I want to be.”
Tired of being a lineman because he was bigger and taller than most of the other kids and having just watched Johnny Manziel slice up top-ranked Alabama with unusual flair as the Texas A&M QB, Petruzzello was interested in making a bigger imprint on the game and at least give off the appearance that he was having the time of his life while doing it.
Johnny Football is the reason why he wears No. 2 to this day.
When it was his turn to throw a pass at the tryout, Petruzzello heaved it down the field farther than anyone else, prompting the coaches to say, “Yep. This kid is going to be our quarterback.”
And so began Petruzzello’s journey to be the starting quarterback at Linganore High, where he and the Lancers are trying to bounce back from a rare losing season last fall — a season in which Petruzzello himself admitted he was “too inconsistent” — and jump back into the state-title conversation.
After rolling to shutout wins over a pair of overmatched opponents, Wicomico and South Carroll, so far this season, the Lancers (2-0) face their first real test of the season Thursday night against visiting Walkersville (2-0).
And it will be the first true barometer for how far the 6-foot-3, 215-pound Petruzzello, a Bucknell commit, has progressed in his physical and mental maturation as Linganore’s starting quarterback.
The first two games have been so one-sided that they haven’t provided much of a measuring stick. Petruzzello has only attempted 23 passes, completing 11 for 183 yards and a touchdown.
“He’s playing really good right now” Lancers coach Rick Conner said, heading into the third week of the season. “He doesn’t force things. He takes what the defense gives him. He is stronger and bigger than he was last season.”
More than his size, the thing that people tend to notice about Petruzzello is his arm strength.
During a break in summer 7-on-7 sessions, he stood at midfield and tossed the ball through the uprights at one end of the field rather effortlessly.
Petruzzello considers his arm strength to be “God-given ability” rather than anything he has specifically worked on improving.
And part of his growth process this season has been learning to put a little more touch on his passes rather than just firing fastballs into his receivers.
“I am just trying to make sure I am not doing too much,” he said.
The Lancers don’t need Petruzzello to do too much, given that the strength of their offense remains the running game, powered by fellow senior Ethan Arneson (331 yards and six touchdowns on 37 carries so far) and a good offensive line.
Petruzzello contributes in the running game, too. He has nearly half as many rushing attempts (10) as pass attempts through two games, and has rushed for as many touchdowns as he has thrown for (one each).
“I just want to do whatever it takes to win,” he said. “If that means I throw the ball one time or I throw the ball 40 times, I am willing to do whatever it takes. I have a great team around me. Ethan is a great player, and I am happy handing off the ball to him. If I have to run or I have to pass, I just want to win.”
