URBANA — When asked about her lacrosse background, Linganore senior Olivia Pickett responded modestly.
“I don’t score a lot,” she said. “But when the team needs me, I try to step it up. And tonight, I felt the team needed me.”
It sure did. Less than 10 minutes into Tuesday’s showdown between the Central Maryland Conference Spires Division’s top teams, the Lancers found themselves trailing rival Urbana 5-0.
Linganore’s comeback hopes required a slew of possessions, and Pickett helped provide them when she took over draw control.
And after the Lancers amazingly took their first lead of the night midway through the second half, Pickett scored a pair of unassisted and unanswered goals to help Linganore hold on for a 12-7 win over the host Hawks.
This was Linganore’s second straight win over its rival. But last year, there were no dramatics. The Lancers cruised to a 20-8 win over the Hawks. And while Linganore returned many players from that game, including Pickett, it lost some key pieces and even has a new head coach in Dean Coccia.
“This felt really good because we are a different team, and this was a big win for this team,” Pickett said.
While the Lancers (5-2, 4-0 Spires) are enjoying another winning season, one that currently has them atop the Spires standings, they have been plagued by slow starts like the one they had on Tuesday.
When Urbana’s Cora Betten scored on a Taylor Reel assist with 16:28 left in the first half, the Lancers trailed 5-0.
“One thing I said to the team at halftime was we’re consistently slow starting,” Coccia said. “But today we demonstrated that we have grit, and we came back.”
By halftime, the Lancers narrowed Urbana’s lead to 5-4. Crucial goals from Reese Wallich, Megan Hummel and Leah Doy helped create that comeback, but Pickett’s ability in the draw circle was huge.
“I want to throw my hat off to Liv,” Coccia said. “She was a difference maker tonight. Winning the draws is important to us, and she demonstrated that today.”
After Linganore tied the game twice in the second half, Wallich tore through a crowd in front of the net and scored to give the Lancers their first lead of the night, 8-7, with 13:27 left.
Pickett scored at the 10:19 and 7:42 marks to help fend off Urbana’s comeback attempt.
“This game is about possessions,” Urbana coach Tom DeMaio said. “I told the girls I fully expected them to get back in this game, and they got a bunch of possessions and strung together some good offensive sets, and they put the ball in the net and made it a game.”
Urbana (6-2, 2-1) had to play about the last six minutes a player down because of yellow cards. The Hawks’ only other regular-season loss came to Fallston last month.
“Tonight didn’t go the way we wanted it to go,” DeMaio said. “But we’ve got a lot of games in front of us, and we’ve got plans of going pretty far in the playoffs.”
Doy had three goals. Wallich, Pickett, Hummel and Hadley Robertson each had two goals for Linganore. Pickett had two assists.
Paige White had two goals and one assist for the Hawks, and Betten had one goal and one assist.
