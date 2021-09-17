Teammates since the youth level, Oakdale seniors Joe Pippin and Cam Dorner share a great chemistry on the football field as the Bears’ starting quarterback and wide receiver.
Friday against Middletown, Oakdale wanted to feature the athletic Dorner more offensively in the Bears’ passing attack.
Dorner responded, hauling in a pair of spectacular touchdowns from Pippin as Oakdale went on to knock off previously undefeated Middletown 34-19.
“It was a great team win. We’ve got a lot of stuff to clean up but unlike last week, our playmakers in key spots made some big plays,” said Bears coach Kurt Stein, whose team rebounded from a loss to Walkersville. “Last week was disappointing, but this week, they responded, and they’ve got to keep climbing the ladder because it doesn’t get easier for us.”
With the Knights (2-1) defensive line controlling Oakdale’s running game, the Bears (2-1) relied heavily on the passing arm of Pippin, who completed 13 of 22 passes for 267 yards and three touchdowns.
“The last couple weeks he’s really been coming in and commanding this offense,” Stein said. “He’s got arm talent. When he’s seeing it, he’s damn good, and tonight he was damn good.”
Dorner has seen it before.
“Joe’s my guy,” he said. “He’s been my quarterback since we were like 6 or 7, so he’s been through it all, and we’ve been through it all.”
Dorner finished with six catches for 177 yards, including the game-winning score with 1 minute, 38 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
“I don’t know if I’m [Pippin’s] favorite receiver, but I like to think I am,” Dorner said.
Faced with a second-and-20 from their own 30, Pippin dropped back and rolled right, launching a pass up the Knights sideline into the outstretched arms of Dorner, who sped past his defender and into the end zone for a 70-yard touchdown.
Following a Knights punt, Pippin hit Andrew Hodges on a 26-yard screen, setting up a 45-yard touchdown run from Evan Austin, who started right and cut back to his left as the Bears took a 27-12 lead with 10:41 to play.
“You can’t beat speed, baby, and Evan Austin’s got it,” Stein said.
Taylen Caliskan came up with a fumble recovery for Oakdale on Middletown’s next play, setting up the Bears offense on the Knights 30.
On the ensuing drive, Hodges converted a pair of fourth-down plays, a 6-yard run and a 13-yard touchdown catch floated up the sideline from Pippin for the Bears’ final score with 6:14 to play.
“Our defense can’t let up 34 points and expect to win a game, so we’ve got to change some things, start doing our job and make some plays,” Middletown coach Collin Delauter said.
Middletown went 12 plays and 84 yards on its final drive, capped by a 3-yard touchdown run with 33.1 seconds left from Carson Smith — who led the Knights with 31 carries for 237 yards.
“We’ve got guys busting their tails up front for [Smith], and it’s something we’ve got to keep going,” Delauter said.
The Knights established their ground game on their first possession, grinding out a 13-play drive resulting in a 10-yard touchdown run from fullback Dwayne Clipp with 3:54 remaining in the first quarter.
Oakdale took a 7-6 lead with 1:05 left in the first quarter on a 2-yard touchdown run by Hodges.
Dorner extended the Bears’ lead to 14-6 with 8:33 before halftime, leaping up and over a Knights defender to haul in an 18-yard touchdown from Pippin.
Middletown later took over on downs backed up to its own 8. The Knights advanced to their 42, settling to punt on fourth-and-3 with 53 seconds left in the half.
