Max Piraino can see it in the eyes of the players defending him.
“Oh, crap! That guy is coming at me,” Piraino mused of their possible reactions.
Piraino, a senior lacrosse player at St. John’s Catholic Prep, doesn’t look like most attackmen.
He stands 6-feet-2 and weighs 300 pounds. Most opposing teams think he is going to simply post up in one spot in the offensive end and feed passes to teammates.
But then he will make a move with the ball and attack the goal. And then? Well, they don’t know exactly what to think at that point.
“I get scared when I have to guard him in practice,” said his younger and much smaller brother, Alex (6-foot, 185), who is a sophomore attackman for the Vikings.
He’s not the only one.
Max Piraino is easily the Vikings’ leading scorer this season, according to coach Matt Williams. He added four more goals to his total Friday afternoon in a 10-5 home win over The Key School in a rematch of last season’s MIAA C Conference championship game that was won by the Zags.
Piraino developed his ability to move over a lifetime of playing on the offensive line on the football field.
“I have always been pretty good with my feet,” he said. “That’s helped me to translate my skills [to lacrosse].”
Even Williams, a former attackman for Tuscarora who is in his third season as the boys coach at SJCP, wasn’t quite sure what to make of Piraino initially.
“But, after one practice, you see his spacial awareness and how he uses his body,” Williams said. “He is just a natural scorer.”
Most defenders don’t know what to do with him because “once he lowers his shoulder, they lose leverage very quickly,” Williams said.
“He’s got the scoring mentality,” Williams said. “Some people have it, and some people don’t.”
Piraino and his teammates haven’t been able to showcase their skills very often because they have only played five games so far in a season that began with the first practice on Feb. 20.
An assortment of scheduling issues have conspired against the Vikings (3-2), who now face the prospect of playing up to three games a week in a mad dash to get their regular-games in prior to the playoffs.
That can be a challenge for a team with a small roster.
“We make them practice less,” Williams said. “We have a small roster, and they have to get up and down the field. We have to manage that.”
By this point, the Vikings are tired of seeing each other in practice. They went more than a month without playing a game due to scheduling snafus, which included postponements due to weather.
They just resumed playing Wednesday with a 21-1 victory over Cristo Rey.
“Things were definitely getting a little chippy in practice,” said Alex Piraino, who scored three goals in the victory over The Key School.
Despite not playing many games, the Vikings major goals for the season are still intact. They want to win their first MIAA C Conference title, and Friday’s win was an important step in that direction, considering The Key School denied them that opportunity last season.
“I can’t describe how it would feel [to win a championship],” Alex Piraino said. “We were all fired up this week for this game. We had a game on Wednesday. But we were all probably looking ahead to this game [Friday].”
