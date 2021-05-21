Hitting sessions with Shloka Tambat, a freshman and the top singles player for Urbana’s girls tennis team, aren’t for the faint of heart.
Coaches A.J. Stuart and Lori Saylor gave it a shot during a recent practice and wound up with sore elbows and wrists as a result. Saylor wound up going to the doctor to make sure everything was OK.
“We are making a joke about it, but it’s true. Playing with her is tough,” Stuart said of Tambat. “She is like, ‘I’ll take it easy on you.’ Uhhh ... no.”
Tambat enjoys hitting with the boys during practice because she likes the extra pace and placement of their shots, and she is known to break a string or two on her racket, like she did during warmups Friday, prior to her match match with Tuscarora senior Julia Slivka.
She typically keeps four rackets in her bag, but is now down to two because there was a manufacturing error with another one. Her father, Niteen, said that her rackets get restrung about once per month.
When asked about putting pace on her shots, Tambat said, “Just a lot of practice, a lot of hitting against the wall, a lot of hitting with boys, mainly.”
Like many opponents, Slivka was overcome by Tambat’s weight of shot and all-around game. The 6-2, 6-2 result was part of a 4-1 victory for the Urbana girls at Tuscarora, raising their record to 6-0 for the season.
Junior Anna Frye produced the lone victory for the Titans with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Claire Kim at No. 2 singles.
The Urbana boys also had little trouble improving to 6-0 Friday, rolling to a 5-0 victory over the Titans during which they dropped four combined games over five matches.
Senior Kevin Li, a two-time county champion, and Charles Lowery each won singles matches for the Hawks, while the doubles teams, largely comprised of a competitive group of underclassmen, took care of business.
“Stay hungry,” Urbana boys coach Jon Walton said. “That’s a cliché. But, this year, it’s hard because you are playing with such quick turnaround time.”
Tambat was not modest when she set goals for her freshman season. She wanted to win counties, regionals and states and finish with an unbeaten record.
The goals were not unreasonable, given that Tambat had a top 25 regional ranking for United States Tennis Association 14-and-under girls and is in the top 75 after recently moving up to 16-and-under, according to her father.
But the unbeaten goal was wiped away on Monday when Tambat fell to Thomas Johnson’s Madison Warren, 6-3, 6-1.
Ever the perfectionist, Tambat was upset about her performance. Walton told her to stew over it for 24 hours and then let it go.
“Normally, I think about what I did worse than better so I can go fix it in practice,” Tambat said. “After that, I am like, ‘I actually did pretty well.’”
Girls Tennis
Urbana 4, Tuscarora 1
Singles — Tambat (U) def. Slivka, 6-2, 6-2; Frye (T) def. Kim, 6-2, 6-2. Doubles — Nielsen-Croghan (U) def. Ki-Gupta, 6-2, 6-2; Hyde-Broder (U) def. Pepenel-Thompson, 6-2, 6-2; Rewal-Flynn (U) def. Taylor-Kang, 6-1, 6-0.
Boys Tennis
Urbana 5, Tuscarora 0
Singles — Li (U) def. Sankar, 6-0, 6-0; Lowery (U) def. Anspach, 6-1, 6-0. Doubles — Ahuja-Harish (U) def. Sappington-Gupta, 6-2, 6-0; Joshi-Senzer (U) def. Mercier-Taylor, 6-0, 6-0; Garvey-Kim (U) def. Nzouakeu-Brown, 6-0, 6-1.
