After a busy week of MPSSAA state playoff action, nine Frederick County teams remain, and all of them will spend this weekend looking to get one step closer to a coveted state title.
Four county lacrosse teams will play in the state semifinals, while four softball teams and one baseball team from the county will compete in the state quarterfinals.
All lacrosse games are scheduled for Saturday.
In boys lacrosse, No. 1 Linganore will face No. 5 Mt. Hebron in the 3A semis at noon at Paint Branch High School, and No. 4 Urbana will play No. 1 Broadneck in the 4A semis at 2 p.m. at Crofton High School.
In girls lacrosse, No. 4 Linganore will play No. 1 Towson in the 3A semis at 2 p.m. at Paint Branch High School, and No. 2 Middletown will play No. 6 Hereford in the 2A semis at 2 p.m. at Havre de Grace High School.
Urbana, the only Frederick County baseball team still alive, is the No. 1 seed in the Class 4A state quarterfinals, where it will host No. 8 Old Mill at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
Three county softball teams will play state quarterfinal games on Friday. No. 5 Catoctin will play at No. 4 Allegany in Class 1A at 4 p.m., No. 6 Walkersville will play at No. 3 Calvert in Class 2A at 4 p.m., and No. 5 Linganore will play at No. 4 Hungtingtown in Class 3A at 4 p.m.
Urbana’s softball team will play in the 4A state quarterfinals on Saturday, when the No. 5 Hawks play at No. 4 Walter Johnson at 2 p.m.
All of the aforementioned boys lacrosse and softball teams have won state titles.
Linganore and Middletown are both trying to become the first Frederick County girls lacrosse programs to win a state title, and Urbana’s baseball team is gunning for its first state crown.
