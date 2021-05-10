Believe it or not, Spencer Rupinta does get frustrated from time to time.
She might question an umpire’s call or lament a play that wasn’t made in the field.
But you would never know it watching her pitch for the Urbana softball team.
Now a senior leader, Rupinta is the Hawks’ poker-faced pitching ace. She prides herself on showing no emotion on the field and not letting anyone know how she is truly feeling in the heat of battle.
It’s a strong message she sends both to the opposing team and her young teammates: No matter how dicey things may seem, everything will turn out fine. She is still the one in control.
On Monday afternoon, she shook off both a tough loss from Friday to Walkersville and a rough first inning against Linganore to lead Urbana to a 9-4 road win over the Lancers with all of the poise and grit one would typically expect from her.
Her final stat line was Rupinta-esque: 11 strikeouts, one walk, only five hits allowed after a rocky first inning. This followed her 12-strikeout performance in Friday’s 5-3 loss to Walkersville that was contested in cool and damp conditions that made gripping the ball more difficult.
“When she is spinning the ball well, there are not many kids in Frederick County that are going to be able to hit her,” Urbana coach Frank Husson said.
Linganore (0-1) was able to get to her early. The Lancers’ first three batters reached on singles, including one via bunt, before No. 5 hitter Hailey Carr cleared the bases with a sharp single to right-center field.
But Rupinta stepped back into the pitching circle as if nothing had really happened and went back to work.
“There is another inning after this. We still have six more to play after the first inning,” she said after the game of her thought process in that moment.
Rupinta flirted with a little trouble in the second inning before getting out of it unscathed by coaxing Carr to strike out swinging. Then, she really settled into a groove, retiring 15 of the final 19 batters she faced.
“Personally, the more tired I am, the better I pitch, and I don’t know why,” Rupinta said. “I warm up for a really long time during travel softball. ... As the game goes on, I get calmer. My nerves settle down a little bit.”
She got some defensive help along the way, as freshman shortstop Delainey Quartucci made a scoop and throw worthy of a highlight reel for the first out of the seventh inning.
And the difference between this game and the Walkersville loss was the Hawks were able to shake off the early season nerves and get their bats going. All nine players in their batting order reached base, and seven did so by recording at least one hit.
Sophomore Maggie Hummer notched two hits, including a two-out RBI single in the fourth inning.
Urbana scored three runs in the first inning, four in the second and two in the fourth.
“I think we are going to do really well [this season],” Rupinta said. “This was already better than Friday.”
Husson claims he can tell when Rupinta is getting frustrated out there. But the explanation he offered was more of a hunch based on intuition than any real tell-tale sign.
Rupinta said she’ll occasionally throw her head up, glancing toward the sky, or roll her eyes after receiving a tough call or a bad play is made. But that is about all she is going to offer, and you have to be paying close attention to catch her in those moments.
“When I was a freshman and a sophomore, I looked up to the older girls who were playing,” she said.
In reference to the seven sophomores and two freshmen on this Urbana team, Rupinta said, “I think me being calm is helping them.”
