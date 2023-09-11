On Saturday, Tuscarora’s Bryan Portillo was dealing with a bad case of food poisoning.
Yet the senior captain for the Titans’ boys soccer team still willed himself to get out on the field and help scratch out a scoreless tie with last season’s Class 4A state runner-up, Severna Park.
“The opponent was tough,” said Portillo, who is a central defender for Tuscarora. “I knew my teammates needed me.”
Portillo is one of three returning players that logged 20 or more minutes on average for Tuscarora’s dominant 3A state championship team last season. And he is trying to bring all the new faces on the field with him this season up to that standard.
“He is starting to, literally it sounds like, bark at his teammates to get stuff done,” Titans coach Todd Knepper said.
On Monday night, he played an instrumental role in helping to generate offense for Tuscarora (2-1-1), scoring and assisting on set-piece goals in a 3-1 home win over Poolesville.
“He is trying to get [his teammates] up to the standard he is used to playing in a Tuscarora shirt,” Knepper said. “And the guys respect that and listen to him.”
So, if that means that Portillo has to bark at some people during games and practices and push forward off the back line to help generate offense, then that’s the way it’s going to be.
“Last year, we had an expectation to win it all,” Portillo said.
The Titans trailed for all of 24 minutes over the course of 20 games last season on their way to the state title.
This season, with so many new players in the lineup and less experience overall, even Portillo knows it would be almost unfair to hold this team to the same standard.
But he feels it’s his job, along with other mainstay returnees Jake Bender, his senior partner on the back line, and Chad Gulla, a junior forward, to try and do it anyway and generate some belief.
“I see potential,” Portillo said. “We just need to grow a bit.”
On Monday, Portillo took a free kick that resulted in Gulla’s goal after the ball pinged around the Poolesville goalbox a bit and found its way onto Gulla’s foot.
Portillo also headed home a goal in the final two minutes of the first half on a corner that junior midfielder Ryan Jay sent into the box.
Almost 30 minutes into the second half, Portillo was pushing forward when Poolesville sprung a quick counter attack that resulted in its goal.
But Tuscarora’s Jacob Brinkley ended any suspense with just under four minutes to play with an insurance goal, deftly struck in the middle of the field off his left foot.
The Titans were playing on the new turf field at the school for the first time. They hadn’t even been able to practice on it yet since it was recently installed.
“We are learning that we are not going to be almost five goals a game on average and three goals better than people [like last season],” Knepper said. “We have to learn to play a different way, which is counter attack, be good on set pieces, wait your turn ... It’s a work in progress. They want to get better.”
