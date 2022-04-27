In the last year, Briyana Wright moved to Frederick, and Thomas Johnson High softball coach Paul Jennings was more than happy to plug a Division I college recruit into the middle of his already talented lineup.
“She is the full package,” Jennings said of Wright, who has committed to play softball at Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee. “She has power, speed and defense.”
On Wednesday afternoon, Wright showcased her full repertoire of skills and her ability to impact a game in TJ’s 14-4 road win over Linganore, which avenged an earlier loss to the Lancers this season.
Wright had three hits and three RBIs. Her two-run triple in the fourth inning helped break open what had been a close game. For good measure, she added a diving catch from her position at shortstop to end the sixth inning.
“She came in and held down shortstop, which really helped me,” Jennings said. “I was able to move my shortstop last year [Camryn Senuta] to third base. It really solidified my infield and my lineup.”
Jennings initially had Wright in the leadoff spot before bumping her down one spot to hit behind Senuta, who has a knack for getting on base in a variety of ways.
“Prototypical No. 2 [hitter],” Jennings said of Wright. “She puts a lot of balls in play.”
Wright attended Heritage High School in Leesburg, Virginia, prior to transferring to TJ for her senior year.
“I knew I was getting her. I had kind of heard about her through the softball grapevines,” Jennings said. “Haven’t had her for long, but very appreciative to have her.”
Wright has been playing softball since she was 5 years old. Her father, Brian, played baseball at Chicago State and passed his love of the game down to his children.
She initially played in the outfield, as teams sought to take advantage of her speed, prior to moving to shortstop when she was in middle school. Her movements are very fluid, and she can make difficult defensive plays look rather routine, such as snagging a sharply hit groundball.
Her diving catch against Linganore didn’t seem to be stretching her capabilities all that much.
“The team has been very welcoming, like a family,” Wright said. “I enjoy everything about my teammates. They are really sweet. I love them. They are always willing to help me out and stuff, and I try to help them, too.”
With the win over Linganore, TJ improved to 12-2 overall this season.
The Patriots scored nine of their runs with two outs. They scored four in the fifth inning with two outs and three more in the seventh with two outs to help turn the tide on the Lancers, whom they lost to 11-8 earlier in the season.
Andrea Larson pitched five solid innings for TJ against one of the top lineups in Frederick County and also added an RBI double in the second inning.
“We have little points of emphasis and little mental check boxes to take care of when they are out there,” Jennings said of his players, who are hoping to make a run at the Class 3A state championship.
Linganore, meanwhile, fell to 11-4.
The Lancers got an RBI double from Claire Thomas in the first inning to grab a 2-0 lead but were ultimately undone by blunders in the field and on the base paths.
“We didn’t play our best ball,” Linganore coach Andrea Poffinberger said. “They hit the ball well. We didn’t hit the ball as well as we can. So, we bounce back and hopefully see them in the playoffs.”
