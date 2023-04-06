THURMONT — Catoctin freshman shortstop Kassidy Kreitz called Cougars pitcher Taylor Smith “a powerhouse.”
Anyone who’s seen Smith turn in low-hit, double-digit strikeout performances, as she did again on Thursday against previously unbeaten Walkersville, would surely agree.
But even aces like Smith need a help at crucial times, and Kreitz provided it.
With a runner on first, no outs, the top of Walkersville’s order coming up and the Cougars clinging to a one-run lead in the sixth inning, Kreitz fielded a grounder, stepped on second for the force out and threw to first to complete a double play.
That play looked all the more important when the next batter, Madison Lepeonka, stroked a double to left-center that either would’ve tied the game or put Smith in a major jam. Smith then struck out the final four batters she faced to complete a four-hit, 12-strikeout shutout as the host Cougars pulled out a 1-0 win.
Despite still being in the early stage of her sophomore season, Smith has already established herself as an ultra-dependable player. But the Cougars also have freshmen like Kreitz and Julie West, who had two hits and scored the game’s lone run, who are looking to prove themselves.
Kreitz, who had been a first baseman and pitcher, said this is her first year as a shortstop. And after failing to get to a grounder and not covering second on a steal earlier in the game, Kreitz redeemed herself by making a clutch play in the sixth.
“How many freshmen are just going to put their head down, sulking, and woe is me because I messed up?” Cougars coach Jessica Valentine said. “I was impressed by her composure today. I didn’t know if she had it in her, and now I know she does.”
This one figured to be a nail-biter, considering Catoctin (6-1) and Walkersville (7-1) have been Frederick County’s top teams so far this season, entering Thursday’s game with one loss between them.
“It was definitely nerve-wracking, but I stayed calm out there. I felt confident in all my pitches that were working,” Smith said. “And I knew it’s a little easier when we’re home because if I let up a run, we still have another [at-bat].”
Granted, with the way Walkersville’s outfielders were snatching hard-hit balls out of the air all day, the Cougars might’ve had trouble getting another go-ahead run.
“The way we were hitting the ball, I would think we’d have more runs,” Valentine said. “But they played defense well. They always have. That’s their style.”
Lions center fielder Anna Swann caught two deep drives off the bat of Madison Ohler, including one in the fifth that looked like it would’ve sailed over the fence if Swann didn’t reach up and snatch it out of the air.
“We were stroking the ball today. I have no complaints about our offensive approach,” Valentine said. “And I told them, today is a day that you can’t look at your average. You have to look at your at-bat, what your approach was, how well you hit the ball.”
The one ball Ohler didn’t blast into the outfield ended up knocking in the game’s lone run. After West led off the bottom of the third with a single to right and advanced to second on a pitch that got past the catcher, she scored when Ohler singled past the diving shortstop.
That’s all the offense Smith needed, even though she was facing a dangerous lineup. Walkersville’s Hailey Putnam, Alexis Offutt, Lepeonka, Caroline Hinkelman and Ella Montgomery were all hitting .348 or better earlier this week.
The Lions generated chances. In the first, Putnam hit a two-out double to left but was stranded when Smith followed with a strikeout.
In the fourth, Putnam had a leadoff single. But Cougars catcher Meghan Gray threw out Putnam when she tried to steal third, and Smith struck out Walkersville’s Nos. 4 and 5 batters.
“She was obviously working the screwball in early in the count,” Walkersville coach Randy Hinkelman said. “And now she’s got a low riseball, which is absolutely deadly when she’s got the true rise up top. So that makes it tough.”
Hinkelman said he wished the Lions, who beat Smithsburg on Wednesday, would’ve had an off day to prepare to face such a pitcher.
Starter Caroline Hinkelman took the loss, allowing one run on three hits in four innings. Izzy Dietrich worked one inning.
