Frederick County Public Schools is about to kick off a football season unlike any other.
The season has been cut almost in half. The teams will not be playing for state championships or playoff spots — because there are none. The weather is progressively getting warmer, not colder. Players will be wearing cloth masks inside of their helmets to try and ward off the persistent and deadly novel coronavirus. Not one blade of grass will be natural on game days.
What to expect after months of traditional preparation has been crammed into a three-week practice window is anyone’s guess. Games could be postponed or wiped out entirely due to the virus.
Will offenses sputter? Will defenses be vanilla due to the lack of prep time?
Below, we offer an alphabetical glance at the 10 Frederick County public school teams and how the next six Friday nights will play out under the lights. Take note of our Preseason Top 5 elsewhere on this page.
While questions abound, the prevailing sentiment among players and coaches is they are just glad there are games to play and talk about, and the chips will fall where they may.
Team Previews
Brunswick
The Railroaders return 15 of 22 starters, the vast majority of whom have helped lift the program out of the doldrums of back-to-back winless seasons in 2015 and ‘16 and back to respectability. Last season, Brunswick reached the playoffs for the first time since 2012, and the team hopes to keep the momentum going throughout this season, even though there is no postseason to play for. Among the starters returning are Michael Souders, a three-year starter at linebacker, and wide receiver Wylan Harich, who will enter his second season as the starting quarterback. Senior lineman Terrance Jackson came into the program when it was at a low point and helped make the Railroaders tougher along the line of scrimmage. Returning starters: 9 offense, 6 defense.
Region: Class 1A West. Postseason appearances: 11. Last playoff appearance: 2019. State championships: 0. Coach and record with team: Jerry Smith, fourth season, 16-14. 2019 record: 4-6.
2019 review: The Railroaders earned a postseason berth for the first time in seven years, losing 35-21 to Fort Hill in the first round of the Class 1A West playoffs. The return of dual-threat quarterback Wylan Harich, who missed the first five games after breaking his thumb during the preseason, gave a lift to Brunswick. He showed an ability to make plays with his legs, rushing for 57 yards and two touchdowns in a 36-0 win over Smithsburg, and he passed for 718 yards and 11 touchdowns despite missing half the season. All-county first team lineman Ben Nedrow helped pave the way for players like Harich and running back Josh Pratt.
Catoctin
Roughly a month has passed since practice started, and already the defending Class 1A state champions have had to navigate their fair share of misadventure and misfortune. Someone involved with the team tested positive for COVID-19, which shut down practice for a few days right from the onset, and, last Friday, a junior lineman, Colan Droneburg, suffered a severe head injury during a scrimmage with fellow reigning state champion Middletown. If that wasn’t enough, Doug Williams isn’t on the Cougars sideline as the head coach for the first time in 30 years. But Carson Sickeri, last season’s News-Post Offensive Player of the Year, is back after knifing through defenses for 2,352 yards and 41 touchdowns, a single-season record in Frederick County. So is quarterback Ryan Orr, who completed 101 of 177 passes for 1,924 yards and 19 touchdowns as a junior and will join Sickeri next year at Division II Clarion University. And Williams’ successor, Mike Rich, believes all of the early adversity gives the Cougars a chance to grow, learn and become a better team. Returning starters: 6 offense, 5 defense
Region: Class 1A West. Postseason appearances: 11. Last playoff appearance: 2019. State championships: 2. Coach and record with team: Mike Rich, first season. 2019 record: 13-1.
2019 review: The Cougars gave longtime head coach Doug Williams a memorable sendoff, winning their first state title in 10 years by beating 10-time state champ Dunbar 31-8 in the 1A final, which turned out to be Williams’ last game at the helm. The coach stepped down after the season, ending a 29-year tenure as the Cougars’ coach. Catoctin’s offense was led by junior running back Carson Sickeri, whose vision and elusiveness played havoc with defenses. Junior quarterback Ryan Orr, a first-year starter, also prevented the offense from being one-dimensional for an offense that averaged 40.9 points a game. Travis Fields was Orr’s top target. Catoctin’s defense was led by all-county first-team linemen Jacob Baker and Jacob McIlvaine.
Frederick
Ending a 15-year playoff drought last season injected some confidence and belief into the Frederick High football program. The Cadets were no longer a team the opposition could push around as it pleased. The next step in this evolution will depend on how well the team takes over the leadership example, both on and off the field, from quarterback Kisaye Barnes, who graduated. Barnes showed the Cadets could compete with anyone if they possessed the proper mindset and work ethic. Now, that task will fall to others. With 13 starters returning, there is no shortage of talent. Senior receiver Zavian Johnson has committed to Air Force. Meanwhile, junior center Adam MoeZaw, who will be entering his third year as a starter, and sophomore cornerback Travon Neal, a first-team all-county player as a freshman, “have the eyes and ears of the team,” according to head coach Kevin Pirri. Returning starters: 7 offense, 6 defense.
Region: Class 3A West. Postseason appearances: 5. Last playoff appearance: 2019. State championships: 0. Coach and record with team: Kevin Pirri, sixth season, 11-39. 2019: 4-6.
2019 review: A pivotal 47-46 win over Tuscarora in Week 6 helped the Cadets earn their first postseason berth in 15 years. Frederick’s cornerstone player was senior quarterback Kisaye Barnes, who passed for 1,368 yards and eight touchdowns and ran for 972 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Linganore
Presumably, the Lancers will attempt a few passes this season. But they might not have to throw to win games. With their big offensive line and trademark fleet of capable backs, the Lancers will be quite content to run the ball and attempt to pound the opposition into submission. It’s a formula that has worked quite well for them over the years. A lion’s share of the carries will go to senior Xander McClure, who produced more than 2,300 yards and 20 touchdowns last season on nearly 300 carries to lead Linganore to the Class 3A state championship game. Teams ill-equipped to stop the Lancers might be forced to try and outscore them. That will be a challenge, too, as the Linganore defense should be formidable. Returning starters: 6 offense, 6 defense.
Region: Class 3A West. Postseason appearances: 23. Last playoff appearance: 2019. State championships: 6. Coach and record with team: Rick Conner, 19th season, 175-44. 2019 record: 12-2.
2019 review: The Lancers reached the Class 3A state championship game for the third straight season, falling to 38-0 to a Damascus team that claimed its 11th state crown. Like so many previous Linganore teams that went on deep postseason runs, this one featured a prolific ground game and a tough defense. The rushing attack revloved around Xander McClure. Linganore’s defense was loaded with playmakers, including all-county first-team linemen Cole Mitchell, Dustin Keith, Joey Bruscia and defensive backs Will Coletti, Brady Domroe and Ben Musselman.
Middletown
Most of the players are back from a team that rode an 11-game winning streak all the way to the Class 2A state championship last season. It’s just that a few of the missing pieces will be noticeable — quarterback Reese Poffenbarger (graduated/Old Dominion), receiver Brian Walker (graduated/Long Island University), defensive lineman Colby Doreen (graduated/North Carolina) and receiver/defensive back Jalen Huskey (transferred/Quince Orchard). But with all-county center/nose tackle Zach Brady and several returning linemen, Middletown should be its typical, formidable self along both lines of scrimmage. Senior Gage Queen will step in at quarterback and benefit from the return of receivers Matthew Mancini and Jason Houck, who missed most of last season due to an injury. Mancini led the county in receptions last season with 57. Returning starters: 7 offense, 7 defense.
Region: Class 2A West. Postseason appearances: 23. Last playoff appearance: 2019. State championships: 4. Coach and record with team: Collin Delauter, fourth season, 25-9. 2019 record: 12-2.
2019 review: With tweaks motivated by their near-comeback in a 28-21 loss to eventual Class 3A finalist Linganore, the Knights won their final 11 games and captured their first state title since 2013. After losing to the Lancers, their last setback of the season, Middletown all-but abandoned the ground attack that had been the program’s calling card for years and leaned on dual threat, senior quarterback Reese Poffenbarger. Working out of the shotgun, Poffenbarger set Frederick County Public School records for passing yardage (2,943) and passing touchdowns (32). He also rushed for 449 yards and 16 touchdowns. Poffenbarger targeted sure-handed receives like senior Brian Walker, Matthew Mancini, Cole Porter and Jalen Huskey. Huskey, a junior who has transferred to Quince Orchard, also was a star defensive back who made 13 interceptions. All of those weapons helped the Knights roll to a 34-15 win over Potomac in the state final.
Oakdale
Last season, the Bears needed three yards on a gutsy two-point conversion call in what became a 28-27 playoff loss to Walkersville in the first round of the Class 2A West playoffs. While they did not get them then, they are confident they can win battles in the trenches this season with four starters back on the offensive line, including junior left tackle Chase Haught, who will attract attention from Division I schools, according to Kurt Stein. Oakdale is talented enough and returns enough starters (seven on both sides of the ball) that it can beat anyone on its schedule. But the schedule is fully loaded with two state champions (Middletown and Catoctin) and a state finalist (Linganore) from last season, as well as traditional powers (Urbana and Walkersville). So, every game Oakdale plays should provide a pretty firm test. Returning starters: 8 offense, 5 defense.
Region: Class 2A West. Postseason appearances: 6. Last playoff appearance: 2019. State championships: 1. Coach and record with team: Kurt Stein, 10th season, 61-37. 2019 record: 6-4.
2019 review: The Bears lost a slew of players from a team that won the 2018 Class 2A state title. Nonetheless, Oakdale returned to the playoffs, but its hopes for defending its title ended with a 28-27 loss to Walkersville in the first round of the playoffs. In that game, Oakdale opted to go for the game-winning 2-point conversion instead of the game-tying extra-point kick after getting a touchdown that narrowed Walkersville’s lead to 28-27 with 1 minute, 29 seconds left, and the Lions’ defense made the stop. Oakdale didn’t lose all of its weapons from 2018, and one of the key returnees was defensive lineman Luke Carey, who led the team in tackles (58), sacks (10.5), tackles for loss (24.5) and quarterback pressures (33).
Thomas Johnson
For the seniors on the team, the last two years have exacted an emotional toll. Their junior season was wiped out on the varsity level due to an insufficient number of healthy and capable players, and their senior season was nearly wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic. That’s why the mood in practice has been so upbeat and energetic for the past three weeks, according to coach Bobby Humphries. With 65 players in the program, including 40 on the varsity roster, the Patriots are excited to have the chance to play varsity football again and restore some pride for their once-proud program. Returning starters: 6 offense, 7 defense.
Region: Class 3A West. Postseason Appearances: 12. Last Playoff Appearance: 2011. State championships: 1. Coach and record with team: Bobby Humphries, third season, 0-19 (includes 8 forfeits). 2019 record: 0-9 (8 forfeits).
2019 review: Thomas Johnson’s varsity football program ended up folding in 2019 after playing just one game, a move made because it didn’t have enough players. The Patriots only played their season opener, falling 49-0 to eventual Class 2A state champion Middletown. Due to injuries in that game and a player ejection that led to a one-game suspension, TJ’s roster of 22 was reduced to 14.
Tuscarora
Perhaps no team faces a bigger challenge as a result of the pandemic and the condensed preparation window than the Titans. New coach Curtiss Belcher has been forced to install his offensive and defensive systems within the span of three weeks. The team has some talent. But the learning curve will be steep. Junior tight end Brian Jester is one of two returning starters on offense, and he is attracting attention from Ivy League and Patriot League schools. Returning starters: 2 offense, 4 defense.
Region: Class 3A West. Postseason Appearances: 3. Last Playoff Appearance: 2016. State championships: 0. Coach and record with team: Curtiss Belcher, first season. 2019 record: 3-6.
2019 review: With versatile standout Jordan Addison leading the way, Tuscarora got off to a promising 3-1 start. But the Titans never won again after rolling to a 63-27 win over North Hagerstown in Week 4, preventing them from returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. But Addison, who now stars at the University of Pittsburgh, did his usual damage, making plays as a receiver, running back, kick returner and defensive back. The Titans also had all-county first-team punter Ryan Barrick.
Urbana
The Hawks have a luxury that most high school football teams never get. That is a four-year varsity starter at quarterback. Kyle Howes, a mobile QB with a strong arm, has improved in each of his three previous seasons as Urbana’s signal-caller. Can he continue to make strides this season and vault the Hawks into the conversation as one of the county’s best teams? Senior running back Eric Kolar opened some eyes last season as a first-year starter at the position, including his own. By the end of the season, he was among the leading rushers in the county, even though he missed games with an ankle injury. Suddenly, he wasn’t simply known for his prowess on a lacrosse field. With defenses now focused on stopping him, how will the speedy and athletic Kolar adapt? Returning starters: 6 offense, 5 defense.
Region: Class 4A North. Postseason appearances: 16. Last playoff appearance: 2019. State championships: 5. Coach and record with team: Brad Wilson, fourth season, 11-19. 2019 record: 6-4.
2019 review: Urbana posted its first winning season since 2014. The Hawks offense featured quarterback Kyle Howes, who ranked among the county’s passing and rushing leaders. Eric Kolar also ranked among the county’s top rushers. Urbana’s defense had all-county first-teamers in linebacker Danny Marshall and lineman Mason Newman.
Walkersville
The Lions are loaded at the skill positions with a returning quarterback (Andrew Stroka), a 6-foot-4, 225-pound receiver/tight end (Jeremiah Franklin) who has already committed to Boston College, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound tight end (Triston Reid-Taylor) and two fast and powerful running backs (Josiah Jones and Mark Merica). The questions are along the offensive and defensive lines, as senior Dane Wallace is the only returning starter. Typically, the Lions get better along the lines of scrimmage as the season progresses. If it happens again, they will be a handful for any opponent. Returning starters: 4 offense, 3 defense.
Region: Class 2A West. Postseason appearances: 15. Last playoff appearance: 2019. State championships: 2. Coach and record with team: Joe Polce, 11th season, 80-36. 2019 record: 7-4.
2019 review: Walkersville played in a pair of thrillers during the postseason. After making a game-saving stop on a 2-point conversion in the final two minutes to hold on for a 28-27 win over defending 2A state champ Oakdale, the Lions pushed eventual 2A state champ Middletown to the brink before falling 41-34 in overtime. Josiah Jones was a key weapon for the Lions, ranking among Frederick County’s top rushers and earning all-county first-team honors as a linebacker. Lineman Alex Rice helped pave the way for Walkersville’s reliable ground attack.
Preseason Top 5
1. Linganore
2. Catoctin
3. Middletown
4. Oakdale
5. Walkersville
