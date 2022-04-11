Thomas Johnson senior softball player Andrea Larson had already smacked several hit-worthy liners during her at-bat in the third inning.
But each one sailed into foul territory, usually well to the left of the left-field line, so the right-handed hitter stepped back into the batter’s box for another attempt.
“I kept pulling it. I was like, ‘I’m going to sit on one,’ because I’ve been practicing with my dad, I went out last night before the game,” Larson said. “And as soon as it hit the bat, I was like, ‘Yup, that’s it. It’s a home run.’”
A two-run homer, to be exact, one that landed on a hill well behind the left-field fence. In addition to that blast, Larson combined with reliever Grace Roark on an abbreviated one-hitter to help TJ roll to a 10-0 win over visiting Oakdale on Monday.
By the fifth and final inning, with the game well in hand for TJ, Larson sat between the backstop and the Patriots’ dugout running the scoreboard.
Just 1½ innings earlier, she generated activity on that very scoreboard by launching her first homer since her freshman season. After batting in the heart of TJ’s order earlier this season, Larson was in the No. 8 spot on Monday.
“She’s kind of been working her way back. She hasn’t been horrible, but the other kids have been holding their own,” TJ coach Paul Jennings said. “So I just dropped her back [to] maybe take a little pressure off of her.”
Jennings knew Larson had been working on her own the previous night to hone her hitting, and that preparation paid off.
“[She] fouled them off and finally got a hold of one,” Jennings said. “So that’s how you fight through an at-bat.”
That never-give-in mindset helps Larson in the pitchers circle, too. While Larson gave up just one hit, a leadoff double by Tara Sothoron that bounced back into right-center field after hitting the top of the fence in the second inning, the Bears mounted threats in the second and third innings. But both times, Larson came up with inning-ending strikeouts.
Her strikeout in the third came after she had issued three walks that inning.
“She is a gamer,” Jennings said. “She bears down, especially when people get on base, she tends to really dig in and have her best stuff.”
Larson said she’s started every game for the Patriots (6-2). She’s part of core group of returners who helped TJ reach the state quarterfinals last season.
Another such veteran is senior Sydney Martin-Gonciarz, who played catcher on Monday and got an assist on a full-swing bunt in the third. While Larson also charged toward the ball, Jennings called for Martin-Gonciarz to make the play because she had the angle as well as a strong arm.
“She’s a shortstop, third-base athlete behind the plate,” the coach said of Martin-Gonciarz. “She comes out and make all those plays.”
TJ’s holdovers were joined this season by senior shortstop Briyana Wright, who transferred from Heritage High School (Virginia) and will play for Division I Lipscomb, and freshman right fielder Samiyah Abdul-Khabir.
Jennings said both have helped tremendously. While Wright didn’t get any grounders that could’ve let her fully showcase her ability on Monday, she snagged a liner and fired to first to double up a runner in the first inning.
“She’s got that range of motion. She just moves well, she’s fast,” said Jennings, who utilizes such speed to test outfielders, as he did when Wright ended up getting thrown out at home in the fourth. “The play at the plate was just bang-bang, she’s got the wheels. I’m more than willing to put pressure on people.”
TJ’s lineup, from top to bottom, also has the ability to turn up the pressure on opponents. Many were like Larson, fouling off several pitches before either getting a hit or drawing a walk.
Roark, a junior who went 3-for-3, had three two-strike fouls before singling to left in the third. Martin-Gonciarz had two hits and one RBI, and Abbie Jennings (a lefty) had two singles to left and three RBIs.
“We’re definitely consistent throughout, we can always put the ball in play,” Roark said. “We’re pretty confident whether it’s No. 1 or No. 9.”
Roark also threw two hitless innings, striking out three.
“Grace came out and did really well to end it,” Larson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.