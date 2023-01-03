On nearly every possession in the second half, Walkersville’s players found an Oakdale player in their face. The Bears were turning up the pressure, and the Lions couldn’t break through.
Most of those trips up the floor ended within a few seconds and with the ball going back the other way, as Walkersville either threw a pass away trying to get it upcourt or lost possession to the aggressive Oakdale girls.
That let the Bears wear down the Lions and celebrate Senior Night with a 43-31 home win Tuesday. Oakdale recorded 22 steals, led by seven from junior guard Skai Bayless and five from senior guard Mikayla Carey.
“It was sort of what we were trying to do the whole game,” Bears coach Rob Healy said of the press. “I thought we did a better job of it in the second half.”
It showed after Walkersville tied the contest at 26. The Lions made two shots in the final 14 minutes, 30 seconds, scoring just eight points in the second half.
They had clawed back from a double-digit deficit in the second quarter by going to a four-guard set, which briefly gave them the lead early in the third quarter. But then, Oakdale turned up the heat, and most of Walkersville’s ensuing possessions ended seconds after they started.
“I think we just panicked,” Lions coach Troy Bolyard said. “When people try to speed us up, we have to try and break that and do a better job of settling ourselves.”
That gave the Bears (5-3) a long string of chances, though it took them several minutes to pull ahead as a number of good looks wouldn’t fall.
Oakdale eventually went in front for good halfway through the third on sophomore guard Jane Rape’s putback, followed by a corner 3-pointer after her team forced another throwaway. Those were her only five points, but they were critical.
“Jane going on her little run just brought energy for everyone,” Bayless said.
It translated to greater defensive pressure and more turnovers, which let the Bears slowly pull away.
Bayless led 10 Oakdale scorers with eight points. Rape had a team-high six boards, while Caroline Atwill and Alisa Ortiz each chipped in six points.
“We had a streak of good passes and lucky shots, and I think once we made those, we all felt like, ‘OK, we can shoot,’” Rape said. “We wanted the ball more, since we wanted to shoot more. So we got more aggressive on defense and forced some turnovers.”
As such, nearly all of Walkersville’s offense came in the first half.
Senior forward Abby Albertson led the Lions (4-4) with nine points, all in the second quarter, while adding eight rebounds. Senior guard Jill Silver scored eight points and grabbed six rebounds. Sophomore forward Mia Ogg had seven first-quarter points.
But none of them could get going in the second half, as the ball rarely made it into their hands thanks to Oakdale’s punishing press. And the Bears kicked off 2023 with a hard-fought victory.
“We talked about stacking wins right now,” Healy said. “It’s that time of year where we need to show we can do things like that.”
NOTE: Oakdale won the JV game 53-6. Kenzie Walker and Laila McFarland each had eight points to lead the Bears.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.