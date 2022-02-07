As an 80-pound freshman two years ago, Judge Wheat admirably battled heavier opponents after being thrust into the 106-pound slot in Linganore’s varsity lineup.
No doubt, Wheat’s been in his share of tough spots, and he found himself in another one on Monday.
He’s the one who had to wrestle in the final bout of the night, the 113-pound class, with the undefeated Lancers trailing by five points to Springbrook in a Class 3A West Region Dual Meet quarterfinal that, thanks to a random draw, pitted powerful teams that had a combined one loss between them this season.
Tied with the Blue Devils’ Ricky Dixon heading into the final 20 seconds of the third period, Wheat got a reversal to take the lead and strived mightily for the pin the Lancers needed to keep their state dual hopes alive.
“He wasn’t budging,” Wheat said of Dixon.
Dixon avoided the pin, losing a 7-5 decision to Wheat, and the Blue Devils pulled out a 36-34 win.
While Wheat’s hand was being raised by the official, Springbrook wrestlers celebrated their victory, making even more noise on a night when there were plenty of roars from the packed stands.
“It all came down to me, just like my freshman year [against] Urbana,” said Wheat, recounting a match that he helped win with a clutch victory. “It’s a lot of pressure, especially with how many people we had out there.”
It felt more like a championship match than a quarterfinal, and for good reason. Linganore and Springbrook are the top teams in the region. The Blue Devils’ lone loss came to Montgomery Blair, a team Linganore beat this season.
“This was by far the hardest match we’ve had all year besides Williamsport, and we knew it coming in,” Wheat said. “So we knew it had to [have] our A game, that’s partially why I tried to do whatever I could to win that match.”
Of course, there were many reasons why the Lancers fell short. Springbrook got pins in three of the match’s final four bouts, including Ayden Smith’s over Josh Arthur in the 106-pound class, the match’s penultimate bout, which gave the Blue Devils a 36-31 lead.
“You can’t put it all on Judge. There’s 13 other kids out there that could’ve got an extra two points,” said Linganore’s Ben Lawn, who won the 145-pound by major decision but pointed out that a pin would’ve given his team more points. “It was a team effort when it came down to the end.”
Granted, Linganore coach Ben Arneson didn’t have any complaints with Lawn’s performance.
“That was one of the tossup matches. We weren’t sure if we were going to be able to win that match,” the coach said. “I thought Ben wrestled really well.”
The stakes provided Lawn with motivation.
“I wanted to wrestle my hardest. Obviously this is a win-or-go-home situation,” he said. “So I went out there and just wrestled my best and came out with the win.”
Linganore got pins from Garhett Dickenson (132), Peyton Pickett (138), Ethan Arneson (170) and Chase Schultz (195).
“I knew we had some tough matchups and a lot of work we had to get done,” Ben Arneson said. “I thought we wrestled really, really well, just a little short.”
Now, the Lancers turn their attention to preparing for the Frederick County championships, which begin Feb. 18.
Springbrook advances to the regional semis, where it will face the North Hagerstown-Magruder winner.
“Our goal at the start of the year, we wanted to be dual team state champs,” Blue Devils coach Jensen Lorea said. “We knew we had to go through Linganore, whether it was today, Wednesday, we were ready for them.”
RESULTS
Springbrook 36, Linganore 34
120—Mathew (S) dec. Dillian, 12-9; 126—Considine (L) dec. Montgomery, 6-5; 132—Dickenson (L) pin Mendoza, :59. 138—Pickett (L) pin Garcia, 3:39; 145—Lawn maj. dec. Traylor, 12-4; 152—Bruce (L) dec. L. Wendel, 4-3. 160—G. Wendel (S) pin Witmer, :37; 170—Arneson (L) pin Sieh, 3:42; 182—Washington (S) won by forfeit; 195—Schultz (L) pin Anderson, 1:10; 220—Reyes (S) pin Dye, :54; 285—Badije (S) pin Hopkins, 3:24; 106—Smith (S) pin Arthur, 3:23; 113—Wheat (L) dec. Dixon, 7-5.
