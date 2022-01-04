Whenever it needs to make a shot, the Walkersville High boys basketball team often turns to senior guard Brandon Buschman.
In addition to having one of the prettiest shots on the team, Buschman also has the guts to take it when it matters most.
“I wasn’t scared at all,” Buschman said Tuesday night after making a number of crucial shots to lift Walkersville to a 73-69, double-overtime road win over Oakdale, the Lions’ first over the Bears in the long history between the teams, according to coach Mike Mathis.
When asked what gave him the confidence he was going to come through when it mattered most, Buschman said, “My teammates. We wanted to win so bad. We played hard. ... I was too hyped, too energetic. I wanted to win way too bad.”
Buschman scored 13 of his team-high 21 points from the final minute of regulation onward to help the Lions improve to 7-2 overall.
He drained two game-tying 3-pointers in the final minute of regulation and then made two more in the overtime periods to give Walkersville the lead.
Fittingly, the ball was in his hands at the end of the game, as he pulled down the rebound on Oakdale’s final shot attempt and then proceeded to make one of two free throws with about a second to play to create the final margin.
“He’s a really good shooter,” Lions coach Mike Mathis said. “When he is playing confidently, like a lot of high school kids when they are playing confidently, he can stroke it for sure. He’s got a beautiful shot.”
Walkersville Oakdale Basketball
Scenes from the Walkersville vs. Oakdale basketball game at Oakdale High School on Tuesday. The Lions defeated the Bears 73-69 in double overtime.
Bushman’s late-game heroics helped Walkersville overcome a rather uneven performance that saw them lose an early double-digit lead and score only two points in a ragged third quarter.
The Lions trailed by five with just over a minute to play in regulation. Yet they showed their resolve and found a way to win.
“Just proud of all of the kids,” Mathis said. “It’s a battle. It’s a hostile environment. We made just enough plays. We made one more play than they did.”
Many players deserved a share of the credit. Senior guard Josh Stevens had 19 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and four blocks for the Lions. Junior teammate Shaden Hansen added 14 points, including the go-ahead baseline jumper with 34 seconds left in double overtime, and sophomore center Kenyon Johnson had 10 points before fouling out.
“This is our biggest win of the year, without a doubt,” Buschman said. “That’s part of why we wanted to win so badly.”
Oakdale (5-3), on the other hand, was led by senior forward Alex Hawkins, who finished with 37 points and nine rebounds.
Hawkins made a contested 3-pointer near the top of the key with 15.4 seconds to go in regulation to put the Bears up by three.
He later made a layup following a steal to give Oakdale a 69-68 lead with a little more than a minute to play in double overtime.
Senior teammate Cameron Dorner added 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
“We have to figure out how to play with a lead,” said Oakdale coach Brandon Long, who watched his team squander a 17-point, fourth-quarter advantage in an overtime home loss to Linganore on Dec. 17. “We have had the lead in pretty much every game. It’s the close games with the lead down the stretch that we need to clean up.”
