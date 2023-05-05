MIDDLETOWN — Some pitches look more tempting than others.
Yet Middletown High junior Brett Lucas is able to remain selective and hang back until the last possible moment before committing to a swing.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
MIDDLETOWN — Some pitches look more tempting than others.
Yet Middletown High junior Brett Lucas is able to remain selective and hang back until the last possible moment before committing to a swing.
Lucas’ good eye and patience at the plate are valuable tools in the middle of the Knights’ lineup. There are several good hitters in front of his No. 5 spot in the order who are able to get on base consistently.
So, Lucas is able to sit back, wait for his pitch and then pulverize a ball into the gaps, like he did in Friday’s 7-2 home win over Tuscarora, finishing 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and five RBIs.
“It’s just something I have always worked on and always prided myself on staying back,” he said. “Even with curveballs, I try to keep my weight on the back leg and drive the ball.”
Nearly all of Lucas’ hits Friday were driven on a line to center field, which was a sign of how well he was seeing the ball and squaring up at the plate.
He did get a little ahead of himself, uncharacteristically, with the bases loaded in the top of the seventh and slightly got under a pitch, resulting in the inning-ending flyout to center field.
But, even on that one, it didn’t seem like he missed by much and was on the verge of doing some major damage.
Middletown coach Andy Baker said Lucas’ approach at the plate often gets better when there are two strikes in the count.
“He’s had a great year for us,” Baker said. “He’s been pretty consistent throughout. He started off the year really hot. He cooled off a little and now has recently picked up steam.”
Baker attributed Lucas’ approach at the plate to his natural instincts and athleticism. He plays basketball at Middletown and was on the varsity team as a sophomore. He also played football growing up.
“He’s got good hand-eye coordination. He’s athletic. He just practices a lot,” Baker said of Lucas.
Friday’s game was part of the Robbie Seidel tournament, the bulk of which was completed earlier in the season. Middletown had already played four games the week of the tournament, and scheduling rules prevented it from playing a fifth. So, the game was pushed back to this week.
With the win and the playoffs set to begin next week, the Knights improved to 16-3 overall and will have a first-round bye as one of the top two seeds in their region.
Friday’s win over Tuscarora was highlighted by the first high school home run for senior Camren Baker, the Knights’ leadoff hitter and center fielder, and some timely defensive plays that allowed them to squeeze out of some jams.
“We’ve just got to stay sharp and keep our momentum heading into the playoffs,” Lucas said.
Middletown closes the regular season Monday with a game at Smithsburg. The Knights will likely play their first playoff game next Saturday after receiving their bye.
Meanwhile, Tuscarora fell to 7-13 overall with the loss.
The Titans scored one run in the second and fourth innings on RBI singles from Mickey Cammarata and Luke Marunycz.
“We have a very young group of guy,” Tuscarora coach Nick Winpigler said. “So, collectively, all over the season, we’ve had our ups and downs. ... I think over the last three or four games, we have started to slowly progress and get better.”
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
One week after seeing her son fulfill a lifelong dream of being drafted into the NFL, Jordan Addison's mother, Keisha Blackman, is this week's guest on the Final Score podcast.
On a momentous night for Frederick County sports, Tuscarora graduate Jordan Addison, a playmaking wide receiver, and Urbana native Bryan Bresee, a disruptive defensive tackle, were taken in the first round of the NFL draft by the Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints, respectively.
With his team in the midst of a good season, first-year Urbana High School girls lacrosse coach Tom DeMaio is this week's guest on The Final Score podcast.
Follow local sports from your inbox with News-Post newsletters.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(1) comment
I like High School and College baseball and softball better than the pros. I don’t get to go to games in person any more but I’ve been to hundreds in my time. But I still like to read about them. And the BIG BONUS in the FNP are the fantastic photos by Katina Zentz, not just of baseball but of all the sports!!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.