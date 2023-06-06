There are many new faces on the FSK Post 11 baseball team.
Nearly two-thirds of its roster has turned over from last year’s state championship-winning squad, including most of its starters. Its replacements are expected to contribute right away, and it will take a few games for them to gain chemistry.
But the early returns are promising, as evidenced by a 5-1 home win over Woodsboro Post 282 Tuesday at McCurdy Field in the season opener. Post 11 put Post 282 away in the final innings after several scoreless frames for both teams.
“I liked that it wasn’t one guy tonight,” Post 11 manager Matt Myers said. “We’re not just relying on the guys we had last year. New guys are stepping up as well.”
One of those is Tyler Lowery, whose two-way prowess is a valuable asset. The rising senior at Brunswick broke out for the Railroaders this season and continued his strong play Tuesday, scoring the game’s first run after launching a leadoff triple in the fourth.
He closed out the night on the mound, striking out four in two clean innings to earn the save.
“Felt great,” Lowery said. “I was just hoping it was going to go well … and I wanted the win.”
Until this past spring season, he was primarily a position player, only occasionally pitching in travel ball. But once the Brunswick coaching staff realized Lowery could touch 85 mph on his fastball, they put him in the starting rotation, and he excelled.
Now, he will serve as one of five strong arms for Post 11. None of them are at the level of departed ace Ryan DeSanto, but Myers hopes they’ll form a good committee, with Lowery being a candidate to take up a lead mantle.
“He’s a guy that’s versatile in the field, he’s really good on the mound and he’s good offensively,” Myers said. “Just a good all-around ballplayer.”
But there are a few returning players who will certainly provide leadership and a boost.
One of those is catcher Kade Linton, who will help the team’s pitchers get in a groove. He’ll also provide a strong bat, as he did Tuesday with three hits and two RBIs.
Another is second baseman Danny Orr, who scored the go-ahead run in the fifth inning after leading off with a ground-rule double and scampering around the bases on a pair of wild pitches.
Then there’s contributors like first baseman Nate Neubauer, who singled in Lowery in the fourth, and Logan Keepers, who started on the mound and tossed five efficient innings, scattering six hits.
Post 282 scrapped against Keepers but only pushed across one run in the fifth on catcher Peyton Isemann’s RBI single. That briefly evened the contest at 1-1 before Post 11 scored the game’s final four runs.
Left-hander Dylan Wangness allowed two runs in 4 1-3 innings, striking out three and allowing seven hits.
“I liked our aggressiveness. I liked how we hit the ball. Our pitching has a little ways to go, but Dylan did a really good job starting for us,” Post 282 manager Mike Jensen said. “We’re a little short on the bench, so we have to be a little creative.”
Post 11 may have to be creative too, given its plethora of new faces.
But Tuesday’s game was a promising start as it seeks to defend its state legion title, giving hope that it will be a smooth transition.
“It doesn’t really matter what jersey you’re in, you just play the game,” Lowery said.
