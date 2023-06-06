FSK vs Woodsboro Legion Baseball
Buy Now

Francis Scott Key Post 11’s Tyler Lowery fields the ball as Woodsboro Post 282’s Dylan Riggs runs to third base during their game at McCurdy Field on Tuesday. Post 11 won 5-1.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

There are many new faces on the FSK Post 11 baseball team.

Nearly two-thirds of its roster has turned over from last year’s state championship-winning squad, including most of its starters. Its replacements are expected to contribute right away, and it will take a few games for them to gain chemistry.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription