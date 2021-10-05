ABOVE: Middletown’s Jordan Pryor (9) spikes the ball through an attempted block by Linganore’s Meg Hummel (7) at Middletown High School on Tuesday. BELOW: Middletown’s Lilian Orcutt (14) and Hannah Derr (10) jump to block a hit by Linganore’s Audrey Kilgore (5).
MIDDLETOWN — After Middletown volleyball player Jordan Pryor delivered her most recent kill, the Knights still trailed 18-12 in the third set of Tuesday’s match.
But it happened to be Pryor’s turn to serve.
“When Jordan goes back to serve, it’s just like a nice deep breath,” Middletown setter Abby Murphy said. “It’s like, ‘OK, we’ll get some points,’ because her serve is so consistent, she always hits her spots and she knows every serve in the book.”
Pryor’s arsenal includes a jump topspin serve, and she used it to help Middletown completely erase its six-point deficit in the third set en route to a 25-23, 25-21, 26-24 win over Linganore.
After taking the first two sets, Middletown faced what seemed like a daunting deficit in the third set. But the Knights found a way to bounce back for the straight-set win.
“We need to keep our energy high,” Pryor said. “We know we can come back in games like that.”
Pryor’s serve was a cornerstone of that comeback. She got three of her seven aces during her six-service point string that tied the third set at 18.
Katina Zentz
Katina Zentz
“She’s always been a really consistent, effective server for us,” Middletown coach Jaime Pryor said. “But she’s been working on a lot of different serves.”
One of them is the jump topspin serve, which supplanted her jump float serve throughout most of Tuesday’s match.
“I’ve been practicing it in practice to get it consistent enough to use in games,” Jordan Pryor said. “And now I’m just confident that I can use it.”
Throwing the spinning ball high in the air, Pryor then jumps high and pounds the ball to a desired spot on the other side of the net.
“It’s all about timing and your toss,” she said. “You’ve got to get it all right to make it work.”
Linganore called a timeout after Pryor’s serving helped cut Middletown’s deficit to 18-14. But the Knights junior later added two aces — one at the back line and the other near the left line — before Middletown’s Hayden Holt tipped a kill to tie the the third set at 18.
Pryor also finished with 10 kills, many of them coming on assists from Murphy. Those two have developed chemistry working together the past three years — Pryor said Murphy knows where the hitter likes the ball.
Murphy finished with 25 assists. She’s been a setter since she started playing youth volleyball.
‘[My coach] just said I had good hands and he said you just have the energy of a setter,” Murphy said. “And I was like, ‘OK, I don’t know what that means. I’m 10, but ...’ I’ve been a setter ever since.”
Murphy also had 15 digs. Pryor had 12 digs, and Lillian Godbold had four aces.
Jaime Pryor said the Knights (3-4) have made significant strides since their season-opening loss to Urbana.
“I was proud about tonight,” Murphy said. “We played [Linganore] in a tournament before and we tied, so it felt nice to take a win.”
Linganore got plenty of production from Audrey Kilgore, who finished with 10 kills, eight digs and five aces. Ashly Ratti had 14 assists, and Sadie Gladhill had 13 digs.
