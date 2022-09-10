Davian Pryor is a quiet, laid-back, hard-working kid.
He's a good student, too.
"I think he is one of two kids in the program that has straight A's right now," Frederick High football coach Kevin Pirri said.
Given his low-key personality and given that he operates in the rather large shadow cast by talented teammates Travon Neal and Tae Anderson, Pryor has been easy for those outside the team to overlook.
But that figures to change following Frederick's 42-14 home win over Middletown on Friday night that snapped an 11-game losing streak to the Knights (1-1) that dates to 2008.
Emerging from the shadows, Pryor caught eight passes for 225 yards. He caught a couple of short balls from quarterback Brian Mbuthia and turned them into 80 and 57 yard touchdowns, respectively, with his ability to run and elude defenders.
"Playmaker," Mbuthia said with a big smile. "Give him the ball and he is going to make a play."
The only thing that overshadowed Pryor's performance Friday night was a disturbance in the stands that prompted a police response and compelled school officials to evacuate the stadium of spectators.
With Frederick (2-0) leading 29-14 with 3 minutes, 34 seconds to play in the third quarter, the game was delayed 25 minutes and the teams left the field while the stadium was emptied.
As fans left the game, it was announced over the public-address system that there was no eminent danger, and the evacuation seemed to be more of a preemptive action after a fight broke out in the stands.
"They were concerned," Pirri said of his players. "It was kind of a chaotic moment for them. Once we figured out what was going on, we were able to roll them back in and get them back focused. They responded well. Adversity is not new to us."
Middletown coach Collin Delauter said his team responded "decently" to the situation. The Knights retreated to the Frederick High gymnasium while the stadium was cleared.
"It's an experience that none of them have ever experienced before," Delauter said.
Said Travon Neal, a team leader for Frederick who caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Mbuthia late in the second quarter, about the incident, "That was horrible. That was bad by our community. We can't be doing stuff like that."
Neal was decidedly more upbeat about Pryor's performance.
"Davion played like an absolute [stud]," he said. "We have the best receiving corps in the county, hands down."
Neal described Pryor as "a quiet kid that is gonna come and play football. He wants it more than anybody else. He is really going to go after every play. He wants it."
When asked about the impact his performance might have on the rest of the season, Pryor said, "It's going to keep continuing."
Pirri said Pryor's coming-out-party was "a shame" because "now everybody knows about him." He won't catch any opponents by surprise anymore.
He's yet another weapon in Frederick's already loaded offensive attack.
"That's kind of our challenge this year," he said. "We have so many kids and so many athletes and not enough footballs to go around. It's really trying to find who the hot hand is and who we can get the ball to that puts the defense at the biggest disadvantage."
On the other hand, Middletown was too mistake prone.
A week after running over Tuscarora, the Knights turned the ball over twice and botched a punt snap. All three mistakes led to touchdowns for Frederick.
The Knights showed some life right at the start of the second half, as senior Colby Moran returned the kickoff 66 yards, leading to a 2-yard touchdown run by Carson Smith, who tied a school record with five touchdowns last week.
Smith earlier scored after slipping out of the backfield on a 39-yard pass from quarterback Camren Baker. Smith now has seven touchdowns on the season.
"Overall, we came out flat," Delauter said. "I was happy with how we responded in the second half. We made a lot of errors that can't be made against a good football team."
