MIDDLETOWN — Andrew Purcell is pretty matter-of-fact.
"I don't bunt," the junior catcher for the Urbana High baseball team stately flatly.
Purcell likes to swing for the fences. So, when Mike Frownfelter asked him to lay down a sacrifice bunt with the game on the line Wednesday, Purcell thought his coach had gotten his signs mixed up.
Up until that point, Purcell said he had attempted one bunt over the course of his entire baseball career.
"It won us the game," he said. "So..."
Purcell's sac bunt between the pitcher's mound and first base with one out in the top of the seventh was good enough to score leadoff man Riley Smith from third base as the winning run in Urbana's 4-3 victory at Middletown.
After an eight-day layoff due to poor weather and field conditions that caused three of their games to be postponed, the Hawks leveled their record at 1-1 this season.
"All we have been doing is practicing. We haven't seen any live pitching ... It's good to get our first win," Frownfelter said.
During Monday's practice, Frownfelter said the entire team did nothing but bunt for an hour and a half, realizing how pivotal it can be in games like Wednesday's.
"I figured we haven't been swinging it great, and today was a prime example," he said. "The wind was blowing in. So, any balls we hit up in the air were getting knocked down. So, I figured we might as well play small ball and move runners around."
Urbana laid down three sacrifice bunts Wednesday, including Purcell's game-winner.
"I'll definitely take it," he said.
The victory provided a moment of redemption for Urbana relief pitcher Eli DeRossi-Cytron, who turned in three solid innings to close out the victory.
In last Monday's season opener against Sherwood, DeRossi-Cytron came in to protect a 3-0 lead in the fifth inning and never made it out of the frame after allowing three walks and a grand slam. The Hawks went on to lose to the defending Class 4A state champions 9-4.
"It definitely feels good to come back and have a good appearance," said DeRossi-Cytron, who struck out four batters, including the last two he faced, and allowed just three hits over his three innings of work. "I just wanted to fill up the zone with strikes and work [over] batters. It feels pretty good to get back on track."
Middletown, meanwhile, dropped to 1-3 on the season. But coach Andy Baker said he was not discouraged.
The Knights were facing their third consecutive Division I pitcher in tall, Urbana left-hander Brendan Yagesh, who is a Mount St. Mary's recruit.
Last Friday, in a 2-0 loss at Catoctin, Middletown faced the Cougars' Division I pitching recruits Joey McMannis (Maryland) and Dalton Williams (High Point).
"We saw three Division I pitchers right in a row. I don't think I have ever seen that in my time at Middletown since 2001," Knights coach Andy Baker said.
Middletown rallied to tie the game in the bottom of the sixth on a sharply hit chopper down the third-base line by junior second baseman Colby Moran that scored a pair of runs and injected some energy into the team.
Moran had earlier driven in a run in the bottom of the fourth with a sharp single to left-center field.
The Knights also got a strong pitching performance from starter Wyatt Moxley and reliever Ryan Jones.
Urbana scored three of its runs on an error, a balk and a sacrifice bunt.
Senior left fielder Thomas Wiles had the only hit that drove in a run for Urbana with a second-inning single that scored Logan Janney, who led off the frame with a double.
In the seventh, Smith led off with a double before scoring the winning run on Purcell's sac bunt.
Otherwise, Middletown kept the Hawks' offense in check.
"I told the guys I am not discouraged. I am encouraged," Baker said. "If you pay attention to the game, these guys fight ... They are still competing. To beat those teams, when you are facing good pitching, I told them you have to play a perfect game. We weren't perfect tonight. We weren't too far away. We were pretty good. But we were not perfect to beat them.
"And so we just got to keep plugging away. We've got to keep working. We have to keep getting better, and I told them that it's going to get better. It's going to get better."
