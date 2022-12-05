URBANA — Without a regular partner capable of pushing him every day in practice, Urbana’s Anthony Corso still finished fourth at heavyweight in the Class 4A-3A state wrestling championships last March.
This season, which began Monday evening for the Hawks with a 78-6 home win over a depleted South Hagerstown team, Corso has a strong and capable practice partner, as Martin Williams (220 pounds) transferred to Urbana from Walkersville.
“I think that will help me so much, just knowing I can get better every single day and have a partner that can push me, and he can get me just as much as I can get him,” said Corso, who has his sights set on going undefeated this season and winning a state title.
He said he is the No. 1 ranked wrestler in the state at 285 pounds for 4A-3A and is one of four returning state qualifiers in Urbana’s lineup, along with sophomore Vincent Corso (126 pounds), senior August Wageman (160) and senior Cole Kuhar (170).
The Hawks have a new coach in Kevin Caudell this season and a full lineup for the first time in three seasons, which should pay huge dividends for them in dual meets.
“In a sport where one point can matter, not giving up six points every single match [by forfeit] is a big deal,” said Corso, who opened up his season with a pin in 34 seconds over South Hagerstown’s Moon Tatu-Pouani.
Caudell has brought a structure and a certain standard to the Urbana program that has been missing in recent seasons.
“We start [practice] right at 4. We have a schedule every single day, and it’s clock in and clock out,” Corso said. “It’s very organized and it’s very strict, and that’s what we need. I mean, we are kids. We need that type of structure in our life to put our best foot forward.”
Wageman is hoping to put his best foot forward this season after spraining his ankle in the practice room and missing a huge chunk of last season. With limited matches under his belt, he still managed to place third at counties, second at regionals at qualify for states at 160.
This season, Wageman will be primarily wrestling at 182.
“I just look at the possibilities of this year and how much better I can do with a full season,” he said.
Though he is a first-time head coach on the high school level, Caudell has been involved with the Frederick County Mat Club for 42 years as a wrestler and a coach.
When he wrestled at Frederick High School, he became the first four-time county champion in 1980 and went on to win his first state title later that year at 135 pounds.
He served as an assistant coach at Catoctin last season and spoke highly of the staff he was able to assemble at Urbana.
Caudell said he expects “big things” from the Hawks this season.
“Every match, I expect our kids to be reliable, not just one or two of them,” Caudell said. “They all have jobs to do.”
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.