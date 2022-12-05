Urbana South Hagerstown Wrestling
Buy Now

Urbana’s Martin Williams lifts South Hagerstown’s Travis Christensen in the 220-pound weight class at Urbana High School on Monday.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

URBANA — Without a regular partner capable of pushing him every day in practice, Urbana’s Anthony Corso still finished fourth at heavyweight in the Class 4A-3A state wrestling championships last March.

This season, which began Monday evening for the Hawks with a 78-6 home win over a depleted South Hagerstown team, Corso has a strong and capable practice partner, as Martin Williams (220 pounds) transferred to Urbana from Walkersville.

Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription