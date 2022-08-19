On Tuesday afternoon, a FedEx truck rolled onto the campus at Frederick High, carrying the most precious commodity for high school football teams in the county and abroad right now.
Those eagerly awaiting the delivery weren’t even aware it arrived, as a couple of boxes were just left at the school’s loading dock.
So, it was left to a couple of custodians to bring the boxes out to the practice field as the football team stretched.
A sense of anticipation built as the coaches opened the boxes. And presto — helmets!
“It was actually great timing,” Frederick High football coach Kevin Pirri said.
There is a nationwide shortage of football helmets right now, as overwhelmed manufacturers, such as Riddell and Schutt, simply can’t ramp up production fast enough to meet demand after being shut down for an extended period due to the pandemic.
A Cleveland area high school (Collinwood) has delayed the start of its season because it does not have enough helmets. And Riddell announced it was no longer accepting new orders for the 2022 season.
Nearly all of the 10 public high school football teams in Frederick County are dealing with the issue on some level. Some were forced to make cuts less than a week into practice to make sure there are enough helmets.
“That hard resin plastic in helmets seems to be a tough one to get,” Pirri explained. “They are only bringing in a set number of shipping containers. [The helmet manufacturers] can only fill so much.”
Pirri wouldn’t even disclose how he obtained this most recent shipment of 11 helmets, half-joking that it was “a secret shipment.”
“It was someone who we reached out to a while ago, and they said they had an emergency stash of [11] helmets,” he said. “And we were able to get them sent out, get them painted and get them back by Wednesday.”
Frederick, which has more than 100 kids registered in its football program a season after reaching the state semifinals, finally had enough properly fitting helmets for all of its players. Some had been wearing lacrosse helmets during practice to make up for the shortage.
“Coach [Keivette] Hammond [Frederick High’s athletic director] and I were going over our options,” Pirri said. “Some of the suggestions we had were to have split [practice] sessions and wash the helmets between sessions and have the kids share helmets. But none of [the options] were really that practical.”
At Catoctin High, a single black helmet stood out among the sea of white helmets at Thursday’s practice.
In an effort to shake things up, the Cougars will wear white helmets this season. The same concept applies at Frederick High, which has switched its helmets to gold.
The black helmet at Catoctin was obtained from Middletown, which just so happened to have a spare in the right size.
Catoctin does not lack helmets, according to Mike Rich. It just lacks them in the right sizes.
“If you need mediums, come on. We’ve got 15 mediums. Come see me,” Rich said. “If you need a large or extra large, you might be in a world of hurt. It’s tough.”
Oakdale has kids wearing red helmets, black helmets, blue helmets and white helmets right now.
The Bears have been lent helmets by Thomas Johnson, Tuscarora and some schools outside of the county, according to coach Kurt Stein.
Part of their issue is they have more than 130 kids in the program, which is a record number for the school. It includes the players that will be playing on junior varsity.
So, the Bears’ normal allotment of helmets would not be enough to cover the increased turnout.
“We have had to beg, borrow and steal,” Stein said. “But, by the end of the week, I think we’ll have everybody covered. But it’s been tough. I had to borrow from teams. I am calling everybody I know.”
The helmet shortage has forced coaches who might otherwise not be inclined to help each other to work together for a common cause.
“It is cool to see,” Rich said. “It’s how it should be. We all want what’s best for the kids and the sport.”
Pirri quipped, “It’s weird. I never thought I would be so nice to other football coaches.”
There is really no other choice.
“When you hit a helmet shortage, you contact everybody you can,” Pirri said. “You call Schutt, Riddell, any company you can think of, any small business you can think of, any store front you can think of. You contact everybody. And they are all kind of saying the same thing.”
Which is, there are no helmets to be had.
The coaches say the problem could ease up by the end of the year. But, by then, the season is basically over for most teams.
“If it was a problem that money could solve, we could solve it and buy more helmets,” Stein said. “It’s not financial. It’s not equity. We literally can’t get them.”
