THURMONT – Chalk up another first in Frederick County girls flag football.
Midway through the second half Wednesday night, Linganore’s Josslyn Quansah broke through Catoctin’s line and pulled quarterback Peyton Davis’ flag in the end zone, resulting in the new league’s first safety.
And Quansah didn’t even realize it at first.
“I just heard cheering, and I was like, ‘I guess that’s good for us,’” she said.
It was, as that safety broke a scoreless tie in what was a defensive slugfest. Both teams struggled to finish drives, but that play helped the Lancers gut out an 8-0 road win.
Quansah’s speed gave the Cougars fits, as she wound up in the backfield several times and forced them to rush plays. It was a big reason why Linganore held Catoctin scoreless, despite letting the Cougars into plus-territory four times, including on three straight possessions to open the contest.
“We’re learning to bend, but not break, and we’re learning to not give up the big pass that got us in the first week,” Lancers coach Brian Sweene said. “We’re learning to make sure we keep everything in front of us and have clean flag pulls.”
That was no problem for Quansah, who had four tackles for a loss.
Her speed is her biggest weapon, and it helps that she has a track and field background. The junior finished top-10 at the Class 3A state championships last May in the 200-meter dash and triple jump, while also notching a top-5 as the leadoff of Linganore’s 4x400 relay team.
She’s a disruptor, which meant Catoctin put an extra blocker in to try and deter Quansah’s pursuit. Often, it was to no avail.
“Every time, they had a girl there trying to screen me, so I was just dodging, trying to go straight for that flag every time,” Quansah said.
But she wasn’t the only major factor on the Lancers’ defense.
Junior linebacker Alexis Sweene hauled in a pair of interceptions on consecutive Cougars plays in the second half, the latter of which eventually led to Quansah’s safety. Those were Sweene’s first picks, and she admitted that they briefly caught her by surprise.
“I was like, ‘Wait, I actually got the interception?’” she said. “I didn’t even think I caught it. I thought I dropped it. And then I froze. I was like, ‘What do I do now?’ Then I was like, ‘Oh wait, I run.’”
Those critical plays built Linganore’s energy, and it eventually cast Catoctin aside on its final offensive possession. The Lancers (2-0) had struggled to string together long drives, but quarterback Savannah Eanes’ 43-yard touchdown scramble with just over one minute to play added some much-needed insurance.
The Cougars (0-2) didn’t go away, nearly converting a 4th-and-24 that would have set up one last Hail Mary attempt from a reasonable distance. But it was a much-improved showing for Catoctin, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
That unit never let Eanes or her receivers get comfortable, and players like freshman cornerback Raquel Owens and junior safety Madi Ohler contested most passes.
“We were just talking more. … I didn’t have to say it to them. They knew, ‘Oh, we have to do this,’” Cougars coach Lizzie Dougherty said. “I just want the girls to have fun, and that’s what they did.”
They nearly broke through several times on offense, too, as senior quarterback Peyton Davis threw for 95 yards and freshman running back Hadley McQuay darted for 51 yards on the ground.
But Catoctin was ultimately foiled each time by Linganore’s defense, and Quansah’s groundbreaking two-point play meant the Lancers retained control of the low-scoring affair.
“That was huge,” Brian Sweene said. “I told them, they needed a safety, and they got one.”
