Frederick County high school basketball teams earned a quartet of No. 1 seeds for the upcoming Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association regional playoffs on Tuesday when the brackets were revealed.
The Frederick and Walkersville boys and Catoctin and Linganore girls all sit atop their brackets, getting quarterfinal byes in tournaments that begin Friday.
Here is a breakdown of the schedule for each region.
No. 3 Brunswick hosts No. 6 Catoctin in a quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Friday.
No. 1 Walkersville has an opening bye, then hosts the winner of a quarterfinal between Glenelg and Poolesville in the semifinals Tuesday.
No. 2 Middletown has a quarterfinal bye, then hosts the winner of a quarterfinal between Hammond and Williamsport in the semifinals Tuesday.
No. 1 Frederick has an opening bye.
No. 4 Linganore hosts No. 5 North Hagerstown in a quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The winner advances to a road game at Frederick in the semifinals Tuesday.
No. 2 Oakdale hosts No. 7 Tuscarora in a quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Friday.
No. 3 Thomas Johnson hosts No. 6 South Hagerstown in a quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Friday.
No. 3 Urbana hosts No. 6 Quince Orchard in a quarterfinal at 8 p.m. Friday.
No. 1 Catoctin has an opening bye.
No. 4 Brunswick hosts No. 5 Clear Spring in a quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Friday. The winner advances to a road game at Catoctin in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Monday.
No. 3 Middletown hosts No. 6 Glenelg in a quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
No. 5 Walkersville visits No. 4 Poolesville in a quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
No. 1 Linganore has a quarterfinal bye.
No. 4 Frederick hosts No. 5 Tuscarora in a quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Friday. The winner travels to face Linganore in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Monday.
No. 2 Oakdale hosts No. 7 South Hagerstown in a quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Friday.
No. 6 Thomas Johnson visits No. 3 North Hagerstown in a quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Friday.
No. 3 Urbana hosts No. 6 Gaithersburg in a quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Friday.
